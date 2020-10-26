State plans to spend $10 million from CARES Act for housing assistance

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority has been awarded $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds, Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday. The money is earmarked to assist South Dakotans who meet the income guidelines, have suffered financial hardships because of COVID-19 and owe rent, mortgage or utility bills.
Applications to obtain relief funds must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18. People can apply online at sdcareshousingassistance.communityos.org/initial-tenant.
In western South Dakota, anyone who is not able to apply online and needs help with their application should contact Mazaska Owecaso Otipi Financial in Pine Ridge, NeighborWorks Dakota Home Resources in Deadwood, or Pennington County Health and Human Services or Western South Dakota Community Action in Rapid City, or contact the 211 Helpline.
The $10 million is funded by the state from $1.25 billion Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds the state received. The $10 million is an estimate of how much aid South Dakotans might need, according to Mark Lauseng, SDHDA executive director.
“We had no idea what the demand would be,” Lauseng said Monday. The SDHDA has received some inquiries from people requesting help, he said, but he believes many people in need have contacted the 211 Helpline.
Eligible applicants for relief funds can earn up to 115% of the area median income, but they must have a demonstrated financial need and must at risk of losing their housing. Households who may have current protections in place such as an eviction moratorium should apply for this financial assistance. For a list of income guidelines and more information, go to sdhda.org/social-programs/cares-act-housing-assistance-program.
Assistance can be provided for past-due rent, mortgage and/or utilities and may be used for future housing payments, for the time period of March 1 through Dec. 30. The assistance can provide South Dakotans with up to $1,500 a month for each month from March to December that they have been unable to make their payments, Lauseng said.
“These particular funds cannot be used past Dec. 30, 2020. The CARES Act has been very clear about that. This is only for costs incurred up to Dec 30,” he said.
The funds will not be sent to applicants. Payments will be made directly to the landlord, mortgage servicer or utility provider on the applicant’s behalf. The funds are not a loan and don’t have to be repaid.
