State plans to spend $10 million from CARES Act for housing assistance

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority has been awarded $10 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds, Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday. The money is earmarked to assist South Dakotans who meet the income guidelines, have suffered financial hardships because of COVID-19 and owe rent, mortgage or utility bills.

Applications to obtain relief funds must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18. People can apply online at sdcareshousingassistance.communityos.org/initial-tenant.

In western South Dakota, anyone who is not able to apply online and needs help with their application should contact Mazaska Owecaso Otipi Financial in Pine Ridge, NeighborWorks Dakota Home Resources in Deadwood, or Pennington County Health and Human Services or Western South Dakota Community Action in Rapid City, or contact the 211 Helpline.

The $10 million is funded by the state from $1.25 billion Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds the state received. The $10 million is an estimate of how much aid South Dakotans might need, according to Mark Lauseng, SDHDA executive director.

“We had no idea what the demand would be,” Lauseng said Monday. The SDHDA has received some inquiries from people requesting help, he said, but he believes many people in need have contacted the 211 Helpline.