A state prison inmate in Rapid City has been placed on escape status Friday.

Brandon Comes Flying, 42, left his community assignment in Rapid City April 27 without authorization and failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center at the scheduled time.

Comes Flying is a Native American male. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is serving sentences from Hughes County for possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

If you see Comes Flying or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.