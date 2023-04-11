The South Dakota Department of Corrections announced Tuesday morning a state prison inmate has been placed on escape status.

Thomas Rabbitt, 46, failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center following his work release shift on April 8.

Rabbitt is a Native American male, six feet tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds.

He is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

Anyone who sees Rabbitt or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.