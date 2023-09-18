A group of gymnastics supporters are suing the Sioux Falls School District over its final decision in July to adopt a budget that cut gymnastics funding, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday afternoon.

The group argues the district’s decision denies female students the “same level of opportunity and benefits that it is affording to male students” and therefore not complying with Title IX.

The Sioux Falls School District is aware of the filing and does not comment on pending litigation, Community Relations Coordinator DeeAnn Konrad said Tuesday afternoon.

The district is the defendant, with Superintendent Jane Stavem and Athletics Cooordinator Casey Meile specifically named in their official capacities. They have either 21 or 60 days to respond.

Plaintiffs include 10 minors identified only by their first and last initials and represented by their “next friends,” or their parents and guardians: Angi Allen, Julie Beaner, Bryan and Brandi Schave, Jennifer and Philip DeGroot, Nathan Leuning, Joseph Bilderback, David Denson, Eugene and Marsha Ware, Cathy Anderson, and Luke and Bobbie Tibbetts.

The 10 minor plaintiffs actively participated in, or have an interest and intent to actively participate in, the sport of gymnastics previously sponsored and funded by the district.

Some of the plaintiffs are no stranger to arguing about gymnastics in the public spotlight; and, they’re among the approximately four dozen female student athletes who have been or will be deprived of the opportunity to participate in school-sponsored gymnastics this year, according to the lawsuit.

Angi Allen, a parent of a then-7-year-old, spoke in an earlier board meeting about how she hoped her daughter could one day compete in gymnastics in the district.

Bobbie Tibbetts has also spoken publicly about the decision and how it would affect her then-sixth grade daughter who had looked forward to joining Lincoln High School’s gymnastics team in seventh grade, which would be this year.

One of the initials in the lawsuit is S.D., likely Sophie DeGroot, who has spoken publicly about how the gymnastics decision affected her alongside her mother Jennifer DeGroot and is easily identifiable in the lawsuit despite being a minor. She’s now 14 and in eighth grade.

Another, A.L., is Anna Leuning, then a junior at Lincoln High School who spoke publicly last spring about how gymnastics positively impacted her confidence. She’s now 17 and a senior in high school.

Lawsuit includes motion for temporary restraining order to prevent sale of equipment

Among the lawsuit’s arguments, plaintiffs are requesting a temporary restraining order to prevent the sale of gymnastics equipment that was previously used by the district as part of the school-sponsored and school-funded gymnastics program.

The Argus Leader reported on the pending sale of this equipment on Aug. 29 when it was revealed in a school board agenda that the equipment could be sold within the next month as it’s “no longer necessary, useful or suitable for school purposes,” according to a resolution the board had adopted.

The equipment has been appraised by 12 different people. Notice of sale of the property will be prepared by district business manager Todd Vik, and sealed bids for the property were due to the district by 11 a.m. Monday.

Plaintiffs are also seeking preliminary and permanent injunctive relief to prevent the district from eliminating gymnastics, according to court documents.

The group argues that before the district eliminated the gymnastics program, it made a series of decisions to undermine the program and discourage participation in it, according to the lawsuit.

“Previous actions taken by the district diminished the interest and overall participation in gymnastics by, among other things, limiting the number of locations where gymnastics was held, decreasing the number of busing opportunities and thereby making it more difficult for interested athletes to attend practices, cutting the middle school gymnastics program, and consolidating the number of qualified coaches hired by the district to coach young gymnastics,” the suit states.

Plaintiffs, represented by attorneys Claire Wilka, Alex Hagen and Cadwell Sanford Deibert & Garry LLP, argue the actions caused reduced participation rather than being taken in response to reduced participation, according to the suit.

They also argue the district’s early arguments that adding softball and girls’ wrestling to athletics offerings kept them in compliance with Title IX do not equal proportionality of opportunity, according to court documents. Rather, they argue the overall level of each gender’s participation, not the number of sports available to each gender, is what matters.

“By eliminating the girls’ gymnastics program, district officials took an already uneven playing field and made it even more inequitable,” the plaintiffs argue in court documents.

This story originally appeared in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.