Navigator CO2 Ventures is hitting pause on some of its operations in South Dakota after state regulators denied the company's application to construct a $3.2 billion carbon dioxide pipeline.

The company said in a statement to the Argus Leader late Thursday it is postponing some of its "right of way work in certain areas, like South Dakota and some parts of Iowa."

"A few of the land agent contract teams working on behalf of the [Heartland Greenway] project" have been released as a result, the statement continues. Navigator said remaining land teams will continue to work and engage landowners on other parts of the five-state project.

"Navigator remains committed to project development in a collaborative fashion, and is continuing to work towards that goal," the company's statement reads.

The development comes after the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission unanimously rejected the company's permit application to build their Navigator Heartland Greenway pipeline after a months-long hearing process.

PUC Chairperson Kristie Fiegen made the motion to deny the company's permit on Sept. 6. She said the company had not met various burdens of proof related to a state law during their evidentiary hearing, and her argument was largely supported by Commissioners Chris Nelson and Gary Hanson.

These four standards under the statute include:

complying with applicable laws and rules,

not posing a threat of serious injury to the environment nor social and economic conditions of affected landowners,

not substantially impairing the health, safety or welfare of the inhabitants,

and not unduly interfering with the future development of municipalities.

Navigator's statement also indicates the company is currently "reevaluating" its permit process in South Dakota. Navigator has not publicly stated whether it intends to reapply for its now-denied permit, but state law allows for the company to pursue this route.

Summit Carbon Solutions, an Iowa-based carbon capture company with plans to build its own $5.5 billion sequestration pipeline through a larger segment of eastern South Dakota, also saw its permit application unanimously denied by the commission Monday.

North Dakota Public Service Commission also voted to deny Summit Carbon's permit to build their pipeline in the state in August. Summit Carbon has since asked for a reconsideration of the vote, and a decision on this is expected Friday.

About 112 miles of Navigator's pipeline project was originally routed through Brookings, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody and Turner counties.

It is currently unknown if Navigator intends to fully disembark from the South Dakota branch of its multi-state pipeline. Because the proposed system was slated to connect to five ethanol plants under POET, one of the largest biorefiners in the U.S., as well as a Valero Renewable Fuels plant in Aurora, Navigator would lose out on tens of millions of dollars in federal tax credits if it chose to abandon its plans in the Mount Rushmore State.

If Navigator intends to remove themselves from South Dakota, Summit Carbon, whose company spokesperson Sabrina Zenor has stated intends to refile its permit application in South Dakota, or other carbon capture companies could negotiate with POET and Valero to bring their released ethanol plants under their route.

