Governor Kristi Noem has appointed Robert "Bob" Perry as Secretary of the Department of Public Safety. Craig Price, the current secretary, will retire from state government.

Perry’s appointment will be effective on Sept. 22.

“Craig Price has been an outstanding leader and public servant throughout his law enforcement career. His experience, insight, and discernment have been incredibly valuable to me while serving as Governor,” said Governor Noem. “We have seen many unprecedented challenges over the past several years here in South Dakota including floods, storms, violent protests, and a worldwide pandemic. Craig was always a steady hand who brought calm to every situation and focused on finding solutions. He has been one of my closest advisors and a dear friend. He has my highest respect. May God richly bless him in his retirement from the State of South Dakota.”

Price thanked Noem for her leadership in his retirement letter, and said he's proud of what the state has achieved. He extended another thank you to his wife, Kami, and daughters, Remington and Lavin, for their years of support.

“When I started as a State Trooper in 1997, I just needed a job, and retirement in 2023 seemed light years away. I had no idea how rewarding it would be serving our state every day since,” said Craig Price. “Serving on Governor Noem’s cabinet has been the highlight of my career. I have a lot of people to thank, but no one more than my wife of 26 years Kami and our two daughters Remington and Lavin. My career would not have been possible without their absolute support.”

Perry has a long career of impressive law enforcement service. His career began as a Trooper for Pennsylvania State Police in 1990. In 1997, he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent, where his service included Pierre. In 2006, he was made Supervisory Special Agent in Rapid City. He rose to Assistant Inspector out of Washington, D.C. in 2014. His career at the FBI culminated as Assistant Special Agent in Charge, a leadership role for FBI activities in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Northern Minnesota.

“Bob has big shoes to fill, and he has a strong career in law enforcement — in the field, in investigatory roles, and in leadership — to keep the people of South Dakota safe,” Noem said.

Perry has a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Anthropology with a focus on Criminal Justice from East Stroudsburg University.

“I appreciate Governor Noem giving me this opportunity. I look forward to leading the Department of Public Safety,” Perry said. “I intend to honor the outstanding values, mission, and accomplishments of the DPS team and to support and lead them in building on those successes. I am excited to support Governor Noem and contribute to her vision for South Dakota.”

Perry has been married to his wife Amy for 33 years. They have two adult sons, Owen and Charlie, as well as a grandson Tripp.