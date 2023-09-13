Sanford USD Medical Center has been verified as the state's only Level I Adult Trauma Center, according to a press release from the health system.

The designation, awarded by the American College of Surgeons, is a recognition that the center both "provides the highest level of surgical care to trauma patients."

Paul Hanson, President and CEO of Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, said he was grateful to every individual who had made a difference in the system's trauma care.

"This is more than just a verification; this is Sanford setting itself apart by being the premier rural health care system in the country," Hanson said. "Our patients can feel safer because they are safer when they come through our doors.”

To be verified by the ACS as a Level 1 Adult Trauma Center, the center must provide 24-hour coverage by general surgeons, as well as "prompt availability" to specialties ranging from cardiac surgery and anesthesiology to plastic surgery and critical care.

Other requirements include training surgical residents, maintaining a "surgically directed ICU service," providing continuing education for trauma team members and serving specific volumes of severely injured patients.

“In addition to those living in and around Sioux Falls, this is also an immense achievement for the rural communities we have the privilege of serving,” said Paul Bjordahl, Sanford USD Medical Center Trauma Medical Director. “We have shortened the distance and increased accessibility to life-saving care for the people of our footprint.”

South Dakota has five trauma centers verified by the ACS. Sioux Falls' Avera McKennan and Monument Health in Rapid City are Level II centers, and Avera Sacred Heart in Yankton and Avera St. Luke's in Aberdeen are Level III centers. Sanford USD Medical Center is also verified by the ACS as a Level II Pediatric Trauma Center.

Sanford Medical Center Fargo has been verified as a Level I Adult Trauma Center since 2018.

This story originally appeared in the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.