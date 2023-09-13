The South Dakota Democratic Party Appeals Committee has ruled to uphold the removal of Jennifer Slaight-Hansen as Chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party following a recall vote by the State Central Committee on Aug. 19.

The Appeals Committee considered the facts and arguments presented during the appeals hearing. After deliberation, it was determined that the recall vote to remove Slaight-Hansen as the party’s Chair was done correctly and according to the state party's constitution. The evidence Slaight-Hansen provided to support her appeal did not justify changing the outcome of the recall, according to a press released from the SDDP.

As a result of the Appeal Committee's decision, new officer elections for the Chair and Vice Chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party will take place at the State Central Committee meeting on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Holiday Inn in downtown Rapid City..

"The South Dakota Democratic Party remains committed to fostering an inclusive and transparent political process," wrote Interim Chair Shane Merrill. "The upcoming elections provide a chance for party members to shape the future direction of the party and work towards advancing progressive policies that benefit all South Dakotans."