The U.S. Department of Labor announced last week the award of more than $57 million in grants to support projects in 12 states that support unemployed and underemployed people to access, return to, or advance in high-quality jobs in infrastructure, environment and climate, the care economy and other critical and growing industries.

South Dakota's Department of Labor will receive $5,000,000 as part of the effort.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training Dislocated Worker Grants will focus on individuals whose employment was affected negatively by the pandemic and workers from historically underrepresented and underserved populations. The grants align with the administration’s Investing in America agenda — including historic investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act — and its efforts to drive an equitable economic recovery and align to business and industry demand.

“Dramatic growth in good jobs is possible and essential to a healthy economy,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training Brent Parton. “These grants will help train and support dislocated workers so that they get the skills they need to get back into good-paying, family-supporting jobs.”

The department’s 2023 QUEST Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grants to 12 state workforce agencies will serving about 10,500 participants.