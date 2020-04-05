State reports 28 new coronavirus cases Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The South Dakota State Department of Health reported 28 new positive coronavirus tests in the state Saturday.

This was the fourth straight day with more than 20 new positive tests reported. The department of health reported that 84 of the 240 confirmed cases have recovered. Only 22 of the 240 have been hospitalized.

The website only reports two deaths in the state although a nursing home patient in Sioux Falls and a state representative from Beadle County reportedly died from COVID-19 complications Friday. The website doesn't list deaths until a death record has been filed - a record must be filed within five days of a person's death.

All 28 of the new cases were reported in East River counties with Minnehaha reporting 23 of the 28 new cases and Codington and Lincoln counties also increasing. Minnehaha County now has 104 cases.

Cases in South Dakota are still evenly distributed between age groups with 47 in the 20-29 age range (up nine since Saturday); 46 in the 30-39 (also up nine in the past 24 hours); 43 and 40-49 age range (up six in a day), 45 in the 50-50 range and 33 in the 60-69 range. Only 9 cases have been reported in the 1-19 age group (up two yesterday) and 17 are over 70.