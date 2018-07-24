South Dakota is looking for a new poet laureate.
And the credentials are only two. Applicants must be a resident of the state and must have published poetry of "recognized merit," according to a release from the South Dakota State Poetry Society.
Since 2015, Lee Ann Roripaugh, a poet of national acclaim and professor in the University of South Dakota's English Department, has served as the state's poet laureate. The position began in 1937 with the hat-wearing Badger Clark, a cowboy poet, who served in the capacity of statewide lyric for two decades.
The tasks of a poet laureate not only comprise writing poems, whether scribbled onto notebooks in a coffee shop or dreamed up while sitting in freshly mowed hay fields, but also acting as an ambassador for educational programs around literature and poetry celebrations across the state.
In a statement provided by Norma Wilson, secretary of the South Dakota State Poetry Society, applicants are encouraged to send a cover letter and resume to SDPLapplications@gmail.com between November and December. Further questions should be sent to SDSPS President Bruce Roseland at bbroseland@venturecomm.net.
The South Dakota State Poetry Society publishes "Pasque Petals," the nation's oldest continuously published state poetry society journal, and has nominated the poet laureate to recommend laureate nominees to the governor since 1959.
Finalists will be interviewed by members of the SDSPS board in January, and the nomination will be presented to the governor in February. For more information, visit sdpoetry.org.