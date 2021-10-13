State Sen. Cammack's court records from Jan. 2020 arrest sealed after details posted on blog

Cammack plead not guilty to the DUI charge, a class one misdemeanor, on Feb. 4, 2020.

The DUI charge was dismissed over a year later on June 29 with a reduced charge of careless driving filed instead.

Cammack pleaded guilty to the careless driving and speeding charges, both class two misdemeanors. He received a suspended imposition of sentence and upon the filing of the dismissal of charges and completion of sentencing conditions, which may have included completion of a diversion program. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $431.50 for the careless driving charge and $39 fine for the speeding ticket, in addition to $222 in court costs.

Vargo spoke generally about a suspended imposition of a sentence for a misdemeanor charge, saying that a person who successfully completes a diversion program can have the case dismissed a year following the completion of the dismissal then have the case sealed and expunged from their criminal record.

A court case may be sealed if the court is concerned that case records may lead to excessive pretrial publicity and jeopardize fairness for both the defendant and prosecution. Vargo said case files are frequently sealed in cases involving child victims or victims of a sexual offense.