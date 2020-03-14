State tests more than 100 Friday, no new cases of coronavirus reported

Governor Kristi Noem announced Saturday morning that the state has tested an additional 104 patients and there are no new positive test results in South Dakota.

The ninth new case was identified Friday in McCook County. The state completed more tests Friday than it had in the previous week combined and found no new cases.

Only three tests are pending Saturday morning.

"Stay diligent," Gov. Noem posted on Twitter. "No new positives today."

The total number of cases in the United States is listed at 1,678 with 41 deaths reported due to the illness.

Across the globe, more than 142,500 people are known to be infected and almost 5,400 have died. COVID-19 has been found in 135 countries.

China has seen more than 81,000 cases and 3,200 deaths, although officials there report they believe they have seen the peak of the illness and the spread is slowing down.

Italy is locked down and seeing cases and deaths grow each day. Italy has experienced more than 18,000 positive cases and almost 1,300 deaths.

