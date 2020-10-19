 Skip to main content
State to start sentinel testing of inmates, staff
State to start sentinel testing of inmates, staff

The state is going to start testing asymptomatic inmates and staff in Department of Corrections facilities each month.

The departments of Health and Corrections are developing a sentinel surveillance plan to test 5% of the asymptomatic inmates and staff each month, a spokesmen for the Department of Corrections confirmed.

Testing will be done on a weekly basis. Staff and inmates who previously tested positive would not be included in the sentinel testing. Michael Winder, spokesman for the DOC, said a timeline had not been finalized.

The program begins just as more than 100 inmates at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield tested positive for the disease and a few weeks after more than 200 women among the state women's facilities tested positive. A majority of the women have since recovered after the initial September spike.

Over the last month, 241 women at the prison, work center or max security unit have tested positive for the virus. A majority have recovered. In total as of Thursday's numbers, there have been 267 cases reported among the state's inmates, 241 of whom have recovered. For staff, 46 have reported positive results, 37 of whom have recovered. There have been 515 reported negative tests among inmates and 136 among staff.

The state has been doing sentinel surveillance of asymptomatic long-term care and nursing home residents and staff since June and K-12 staff since August. The goal has been to test 5% of those populations. The school sentinel surveillance program is voluntary but "strongly encouraged."

The Department of Health provides health care for inmates.

