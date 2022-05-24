State Track Preview: West River athletes in title contention

Of the 116 total track and field events available in South Dakota, among boys and girls divisions and across all three classes, 23 have their top times or distances held by West River athletes, and many more are sitting in the top five.

Those marks, set at regular season, conference and regional meets this spring will all be put to the test at the State Track & Field Meet, set for Thursday through Saturday in Sioux Falls. All three classes will converge at Howard Wood Field in a one-location-fits-all venue.

Presented here in the Journal’s state track and field preview is a rundown of the West River athletes who are in position to take home first-place medals this week, as well as those who could reach the podium. This preview is broken down by class and gender.

Class AA

Boys

All eyes will be on Rapid City Stevens junior Simeon Birnbaum, and if he can cap off an incredible season with multiple state championships.

In addition to breaking the South Dakota state record in the 1600-meter run and 3200, he’s also placed first this spring in the 400-meter dash, 800, 4x400 relay, 4x800 and spring medley. Birnbaum has narrowed down his races at State to the 800, 1600, 3200, 4x800 and the sprint medley.

He holds a 3.26-second lead over Spearfish’s Keenan Urdiales in the 800, while owning a near 12-second lead in the 1600, an event he won last year, and an over 30-second lead in the 3200. His sprint medley team also leads Sioux Falls Jefferson by 6 seconds.

Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller will be vying for two sprint titles, as he leads the 100 (10.45) and 200 (21.74), the second of which he holds by just .03 seconds over Julian Watson of Brandon Valley.

In field events, Brayden Delahoyde of Spearfish ranks first in the high jump by two inches with a top throw of 6 feet, 7 inches, while Douglas’ Jason Maciejczak sits in second in both the shot put (59 feet, 5 inches) and discus (175 feet, 5 inches), trailing Washington’s Kael Miedema in both, by 2.5 inches and 2 feet, 9 inches, respectively.

Girls

Rapid City Central’s Matayah Yellow Mule aims to win back-to-back triple jump titles, and currently holds the best distance in the class of 39 feet, 9 inches, nearly 2 feet better than Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Nancy Peter’s. The University of South Dakota commit is also third in the long jump, trailing Ellen and Lauren Merkley of Sioux Falls Lincoln.

The Class AA girls pole vault competition looks to be a battle between Emily Adams of Stevens and Bethany Dybdahl of Brandon Valley, as both have top marks of 10 feet, 9 inches. Dybdahl’s, a personal record, came in the Dakota Relays earlier this month to beat Adams.

Baylee Van Zee of the Raiders sits in second in the 100 hurdles, trailing Watertown’s Myah Morris by .08 seconds, while Anna Hoffman of the Spartans is currently third in the 300 hurdles, trailing the top spot, held by Lincoln’s Dymond Nave, by 1.06 seconds.

Class A

Boys

Aiden Giffin could very well have three first-place medals to his name after Saturday. The Belle Fourche senior ranks first in the 100 (10.74), third in the 200 (22.60) and first in the long jump (23 feet).

Potentially standing in his way, however, is Black Hills Conference rival Blake Boyster, who trails Giffin in the 100 by .10 seconds and leads the 200 (22.01). The Custer junior also ranks first in the 400 (49.28), an event he won last year.

Also among the Broncs is junior Sawyer Clarkson, who owns the best time in the 3200 (9:19.34) by nearly 20 seconds, and is 39 seconds off the lead in the 1600.

Chase Maher, a sophomore from Rapid City Christian, also holds the top mark in the pole vault at 15 feet, leading the event by 1 foot, 3 inches.

Girls

Custer may come away from State with more second-place medals than any other. The Wildcat girls currently rank second or third in nine events.

Where their championship hopes lay are in Jordyn Larsen and Kellyn Kortemeyer. Larsen has the top time in the 200 (25.72) and second best time in the 100 (12.48), trailing Lexi Even of Parker by 24 seconds in the latter, while Kortemeyer ranks first in the discus (157 feet, 1 inch) and second in the shot put (46 feet, 11 inches).

Josey Wahlstrom is also third in the 200 and 400, and Ramsey Karim is second in the 3200.

Red Cloud’s Jade Ecoffey trails Sioux Falls Christian’s Ellie Maddox by 7.02 seconds in the 1600, an event Ecoffey won last year, while Winner’s Ellie Brozik owns the lead in the triple jump (35 feet, 10.5 inches) by 4.5 inches.

Class B

Boys

West River champions in Class B boys will most likely come out of field events. Lemmon’s Tell Mollman holds the top spot in the discus (167 feet, 8 inches), Kadoka Area’s Dawson Reckling is first in the high jump (6 feet, 8 inches) by an inch and Timber Lake’s Hank Kraft ranks first in the long jump (22 feet, 2.5 inches).

The triple jump should also be an entertaining event, as Wall’s Rylan McDonnell and Kraft are neck-and-neck with the top marks, each recording leaps of 42 feet, 6 inches.

Girls

Morgan Peterson is in position to give Edgemont a state title as she leads the 300 hurdles (47.90) by .59 seconds over both Sully Buttes’ Stevie Wittler and New Underwood’s Portia Wiebers.

Kadoka Area’s Lanie Blair trails Raygen Diede of Menno by 3 feet, 11 inches in the discus, and both Rebecca Shuck of the Kougars and Maleena Brave of White River are 2 inches off leader Skyler Volmer of Lyman in the high jump (5 feet, 5 inches).

Below is the three-day schedule for the 2022 SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet.

All Times Mountain

Thursday, May 26

Track Events

11:30 a.m. - Girls 4x800 Meter Relay Finals

12:40 p.m. - Boys 4x800 Meter Relay Finals

1:40 p.m. - Girls 100 Meter Dash Prelims

2:10 p.m. - Boys 100 Meter Dash Prelims

2:40 p.m. - Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Prelims

3:20 p.m. - Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Prelims

4 p.m. - Girls Sprint Medley Relay Prelims

4:50 p.m. - Boys Sprint Medley Relay Prelims

Field Events

11:30 a.m. - AA Boys Long jump

AA Girls Pole Vault

AA Shot Put

A Boys High Jump

A Boys Discus

B Boys Triple Jump

2 p.m. - AA Girls Long Jump

AA Boys Discus

A Girls Triple Jump

B Boys Pole Vault

B Girls High Jump

B Girls Shot Put

Friday, May 27

Track Events

8 a.m. - Girls 3200 Meter Run Finals

9 a.m. - Boys 3200 Meter Run Finals

10 a.m. - Girls 4x200 Meter Relay Prelims

10:30 a.m. - Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Prelims

11:15 a.m. - Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Prelims

Noon - Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Prelims

12:45 p.m. - Girls 400 Meter Dash Prelims

1:15 p.m. - Boys 400 Meter Dash Prelims

1:45 p.m. - Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Prelims

2:25 p.m. - Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Prelims

3:05 p.m. - Girls 800 Meter Run Finals

3:35 p.m. - Boys 800 Meter Run Finals

3:55 p.m. - Girls 200 Meter Dash Prelims

4:40 p.m. - Boys 200 Meter Dash Prelims

5:20 p.m. - Girls 4x400 Meter Relay Prelims

6:05 p.m. - Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Prelims

Field Events

8 a.m. - AA Boys Triple Jump

A Girls High Jump

A Girls Pole Vault

B Girls Discus

B Girls Long Jump

10:30 a.m. - AA Girls Triple Jump

AA Girls Discus

AA Boys Pole Vault

B Boys Long Jump

B Boys Shot Put

1 p.m. - AA Boys High Jump

AA Boys Shot Put

A Boys Triple Jump

A Girls Discus

B Girls Pole Vault

3:30 p.m. - AA Girls Javelin

A Boys Pole Vault

A Boys Shot Put

Saturday, May 28

Track Events

8:30 a.m. - Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Finals

8:45 a.m. - Boys 100 Meter Hurdles Finals

8:55 a.m. - Girls 100 Meter Dash Finals

9:10 a.m. - Boys 100 Meter Dash Finals

9:25 p.m. - Girls 4x200 Meter Relay Finals

9:40 a.m. - Boys 4x200 Meter Relay Finals

9:55 a.m. - Girls 1600 Meter Run Finals

10:15 a.m. - Boys 1600 Meter Run Finals

10:40 a.m. - Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Finals

10:50 a.m. - Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Finals

11:05 a.m. - Girls 400 Meter Dash Finals

11:20 a.m. - Boys 400 Meter Dash Finals

11:35 a.m. - Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Finals

11:50 a.m. - Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Finals

12:05 p.m. - Girls Medley Relay Finals

12:20 p.m. - Boys Medley Relay Finals

12:40 p.m. - Girls 200 Meter Dash Finals

12:55 p.m. - Boys 200 Meter Dash Finals

1:05 p.m. - *Special Awards*

1:20 p.m. - Girls 4x400 Meter Relay Finals

1:35 p.m. - Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Finals

Field Events

9:30 a.m. - A Girls Shot Put

A Boys Long Jump

B Boys High Jump

B Girls Triple Jump

B Boys Discus

Noon - AA Boys Javelin

AA Girls High Jump

A Girls Long Jump

