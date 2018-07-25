PIERRE | Enrollments dropped sharply for all three public university centers in South Dakota during recent years, officials told a panel of state lawmakers Tuesday.
Documents showed headcounts plummeted from 2013 to 2018. Capital University Center in Pierre fell from 170 to 70; Black Hills State University Center-Rapid City from 2,041 to 1,378; and University Center-Sioux Falls from 2,802 to 1,526.
The South Dakota Board of Regents, whose members govern state universities, recently gave responsibility for CUC to its Pierre-based foundation.
“We no longer operate the center,” said Monte Kramer, the regents vice president for finance and administration.
He made his comments to the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee.
The University of South Dakota still runs a program at CUC for training nurses with a goal of 24 students.
“That’s an important piece to Avera Health System,” Kramer said.
The regents paid CUC’s deficit the past three years. “We’re no longer doing that,” Kramer said.
The regents laid off most of the CUC staff July 1 and the rent agreement is in re-negotiation, he said. The lawmakers also heard from the individuals running the Rapid City and Sioux Falls campuses.
Gene Bilodeau, executive director for the Rapid City center, said strategies include:
• Offering more two-year degrees.
• Working with high schools to engage students so they understand they need more than a high school diploma.
• Explaining the center’s mission to students and parents.
• Partnering with Western Dakota Technical Institute.
• Trying to convince students to start at the campus on the city’s east side before moving to finish a four-year degree elsewhere.
The job market is taking many students straight from high school. “What they’re finding out is many of those jobs are not what we consider a livable wage,” Bilodeau said.
Corinne Hansen, director of University and Community Relations at BHSU, said schools need to work to "change the mindsets of families and students" about the long-term benefits of investing in higher education. "That investment pays dividends throughout a students’ lifetime in higher lifetime earnings and opportunities to advance in their career."
Hansen also noted BHSU's Rapid City campus will continue to adjust schedules and offer tutoring services and dual-credit courses.
Michael Card, a University of South Dakota official, is serving as interim director for UC–Sioux Falls while a local team looks for a new leader.
Opening the Sioux Falls operating agreement for revisions is one of the things expected from the next director, Kramer said.
Card said the center faces competition from 266 online universities registered with the South Dakota Secretary of State.
Rep. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, said the center’s promoters “sold” the Legislature on the idea that Sioux Falls needed a university complex. The previous approach relied on renting space in different places throughout the city.
Card said the shift to two-year degrees is intended to be a platform for making a transition, whether to a four-year degree or a tech school or the job market.
The three centers went up in the past decade or so, just as online courses began to trump most of the advantages offered by the centers, Card said.
Kramer said South Dakota State University is moving its nurses program from its current home at Southeast Technical Institute and going up the street to one of the university center’s two main buildings. He said nursing would join the pharmacy program and take a full floor.
Meanwhile a Sioux Falls-based steering committee wants to offer more associate degrees, Kramer said. “You’re certainly asking the right questions,” Kramer told Hunhoff.
“There’s only so many dollars,” Hunhoff said.
Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, noted the Sioux Falls center reported using 27 percent of its space while the Rapid City center exceeded 40 percent.
“I think that building is under-utilized, substantially,” Bartels said about Sioux Falls. “Way overbuilt — we need some solutions here.”
Sen. Deb Peters, R-Hartford, participated in the meeting by phone. She said people from the Sioux Falls area’s business community were working hard on ideas for the center’s future and interviews were underway Tuesday for director candidates.
Peters said Dakota State University, USD and SDSU have “big plans” for the future of the Sioux Falls campus, but she didn’t provide details.