State Volleyball: Burke drops Class B third-place match

No. 5 Wolsey-Wessington overcame a one-set deficit to beat No. 2 Burke 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 26-24 in the Class B volleyball state tournament third-place match Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Adisyn Indahl collected 20 kills and 25 digs for the Lady Cougars (32-6), while Kailee Frank tallied 15 kills and 18 digs and Paige Bull added 11 kills. Elly Witt earned 23 assists and Elle Johnson chipped in 23 digs.

HURON 3, RC STEVENS 0: The No. 8 Raiders wrapped up their Class AA state tournament campaign with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-14 loss to the No. 7 Tigers in the seventh-place match Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Caelyn Harmon led Stevens (23-15) with 10 kills and added 12 assists, while Macey Wathen tallied nine kills. Isabell Higgins earned 13 assists, Sydney Wathen picked up 32 digs and Brienna Brewer chipped in 16 digs.

WAGNER 3, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The No. 6 Broncs dropped a 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20 contest to the No. 1 Red Raiders in the Class A state tournament seventh-place match Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Mataya Ward paced Belle Fourche (32-9) with 14 kills and 18 digs, while Lily McCarty collected 28 assists and 17 digs, Adryana Hovland added 15 digs and Grace Clooten picked up five solo blocks.