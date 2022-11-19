 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

State Volleyball: Burke drops Class B third-place match

  • 0
Burke

Burke's Paige Bull (26) and Kailee Frank try to block a shot from Chester Area's Lily VanHal during the semifinals of the Class B volleyball state tournament Friday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

 Rodney Haas, 605 Sports

No. 5 Wolsey-Wessington overcame a one-set deficit to beat No. 2 Burke 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 26-24 in the Class B volleyball state tournament third-place match Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Adisyn Indahl collected 20 kills and 25 digs for the Lady Cougars (32-6), while Kailee Frank tallied 15 kills and 18 digs and Paige Bull added 11 kills. Elly Witt earned 23 assists and Elle Johnson chipped in 23 digs.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

HURON 3, RC STEVENS 0: The No. 8 Raiders wrapped up their Class AA state tournament campaign with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-14 loss to the No. 7 Tigers in the seventh-place match Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Caelyn Harmon led Stevens (23-15) with 10 kills and added 12 assists, while Macey Wathen tallied nine kills. Isabell Higgins earned 13 assists, Sydney Wathen picked up 32 digs and Brienna Brewer chipped in 16 digs.

People are also reading…

WAGNER 3, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The No. 6 Broncs dropped a 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20 contest to the No. 1 Red Raiders in the Class A state tournament seventh-place match Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Mataya Ward paced Belle Fourche (32-9) with 14 kills and 18 digs, while Lily McCarty collected 28 assists and 17 digs, Adryana Hovland added 15 digs and Grace Clooten picked up five solo blocks.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

Your Two Cents for Nov. 16

It isn’t hard to figure out the relation between the sales tax receipt and inflation. Because everything costs more, that means more sales tax.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News