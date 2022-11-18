State Volleyball: Burke falls in Class B semis

No. 3 Chester Area overcame a one-set deficit to upset No. 2 Burke 24-26, 25-19, 27-25, 25-22 in the Class B volleyball state tournament Friday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Kailee Frank tallied 18 kills and a 25 digs for the Lady Cougars (32-5), while Adisyn Indahl collected 14 kills and 27 digs and Emmie Hausmann added 11 kills. Elle Johnson racked up 37 digs and Elly Witt picked up 28 assists.

Burke will face No. 5 Wolsey Wessington in the third-place match at 4 p.m. MT Saturday.

PIERRE T.F. RIGGS 3, RC STEVENS 2: The No. 8 Raiders overcame a two-sets-to-none deficit to force a deciding set against the No. 5 Governors, ultimately losing 21-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 15-9 in the Class AA state tournament consolation semifinals Friday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Macey Wathen earned 17 kills and 12 digs for Stevens (23-14), while Isabell Higgins tallied 13 kills and 14 assists and Carsyn Mettler added 13 kills, 27 assists and 24 digs. Sydney Wathen chipped in two aces and 20 digs, and Claire Fierro collected four blocks.

The Raiders will face No. 7 Huron (18-11) in the seventh-place match at 10:30 a.m. MT Saturday.

PLATTE-GEDDES 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The No. 6 Broncs dropped a 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 match to the No. 7 Black Panthers in the Class A state tournament consolation semifinals Friday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Mataya Ward picked up 10 kills for Belle Fourche (32-8), while Adryana Hovland added six kills and nine digs and Lily McCarty chipped in 22 assists.

The Broncs will face No. 1 Wagner (31-5) in the seventh-place match at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.