STATE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Hill City rebounds in consolation draw

The Hill City volleyball team, despite losing in the opening round of the Class A State Tournament, bounced back to score a 3-1 victory over Parkston in a consolation semifinal match at the Summit Arena on Friday.

The Rangers kicked off the match with a 25-14 win in the first, but the Trojans tied the match at a set apiece with a 25-15 victory in the second.

Hill City took the momentum back in the third set, regaining the advantage with another 25-14 win.

The Rangers cruised in the fourth set and put the match away with a 25-21 victory.

Marie Peckosh paced Hill City with 10 kills, while Abby Siemonsma finished with 22 assists.

Siemonsma, Anna Dean and Karsen Kirsch paced the team in digs with 13 apiece.

Brielle Bruening led the way for Parkston with 11 kills, Faith Oakley had 25 assists and Kiauna Hargens finished with 20 digs.

The Rangers close out the tournament when they take on Elkton-Lake Benton at 10:45 a.m. on Friday.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 3, WAGNER 0: Sioux Falls Christian, the top ranked team in Class A, had no trouble in the second round of the state tournament as it swept Wagner on Friday.

The Chargers took the first set 25-17, rolled in the second to a 25-5 victory and closed it out with a 25-17 third.

Katie VanEgdom paced Christian with 11 kills, Addisen Barber added 30 assists and Kylah vanDonkersgoed finished with 12 digs.

The No. 4 Red Raiders were led by Avari Bruguier’s seven kills, while Macy Koupal finished with 11 assists.

The Chargers will play Garretson for the state title at 6 p.m. on Saturday, while Wagner takes on Dakota Valley for third place at 12:30 p.m.

GARRETSON 3, DAKOTA VALLEY 2: No. 2 Garretson won the final two sets to pick up the win and advance to the Class A state championship game with a win over the Panthers.

No. 3 Dakota Valley held the early advantage with a 25-21 win in the first set, but the Blue Dragons battled back to take the second 25-19.

After the Panthers scored a 25-19 victory in the third, Garretson won the fourth 25-17 and put it away with a 15-12 win in the fifth.

Kaylin Koch and Lily Ranschau led the Blue Dragons with 14 kills apiece, while Logan Bly chipped in with 11.

Jaelyn Benson finished with a double-double for Garretson that included 35 assists and 27 digs.

Jorja Van Den Hul and Sophie Tuttle paced Dakota Valley with 13 kills each, while Madeline Stout and Sammi Archer tacked on 10 apiece.

Logan Miller led the team in assists with 48.

Class AA

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 3, BRANDON VALLEY 0: The No. 1 ranked Warriors cruised to a win over No. 4 Brandon Valley in the semifinal round of the Class AA state tournament on Friday.

Washington won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-18, before closing out the match with a 25-21 victory in the third.

Joslyn Richardson paced the Warriors with 13 kills, while Macie Malchow had 35 assists.

Liz Kopp led the Lynx with 27 assists and Josey Wickersham finished with eight assists.

Sioux Falls Washington will play Sioux Falls O’Gorman in the state title game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, while Brandon Valley takes on Sioux Falls Roosevelt for third place at 12:30 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 3, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 2: The No. 2 Knights punched their ticket to a Class AA state title game berth with a tough victory over No. 3 Roosevelt on Friday.

O’Gorman gained the early lead when it edged the Rough Riders 26-24 in the first set, but Roosevelt stormed back to take the next two, 26-24 and 25-22.

The Knights would regain the momentum with a 25-13 victory in the fourth and seal the deal with a 15-12 fifth set.

O’Gorman was led by Brogan Beck’s 19 kills, while Bergen Reilly finished with 14 kills and 36 assists.

Mya Vandrovec paced Roosevelt with 15 kills and Elizabeth Denevan finished with 38 assists.

Class B

COLMAN-EGAN 3, PLATTE-GEDDES 1: The No. 5 Hawks earned an upset victory over No. 1 Platte-Geddes in the second round of the Class B state title on Friday.

The Black Panthers gained the early advantage with a narrow 29-27 win in the first, but Colman-Egan fought back to win the next two 25-23 and 25-22.

The Hawks finished out the match with a 25-19 victory in the fourth.

Mackenzie Hemmer and Hailey Larson paced the Hawks with 13 kills apiece, while Daniela Lee finished with 11.

Ava Mousel led the team in assists with 21.

Cadence Van Zee and Karly VanDerWerff led Platte-Geddes with 19 assists apiece, Regan Hoffman added 14 assists and Avery DeVries finished with 48 assists.

Colman-Egan will play Warner for the Class B title at 4 p.m. on Saturday, while the Black Panthers take on Faulkton Area for third place at 12:30 p.m.

WARNER 3, FAULKTON AREA 1: After falling behind by a set, No. 2 Warner fought back to win the next three as it defeated No. 6 Faulkton area in its Class B semifinal matchup on Friday.

The Trojans took the first set 25-13, but the Monarchs had an answer with a 25-14 victory in the second, followed by a 25-15 win in the third.

Warner finished it out with a 25-10 win in the fourth set.

Jennifer Aman paced the Monarchs with 17 kills, Kyleigh Schopp chipped in with 10 kills and Ava Nilsson finished with 42 assists.

Isabel Aesoph led Faulkton with nine kills, while Gabby Kast had 14 assists.

