STATE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Sioux Falls Christian cruises to open Class A tourney

The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team had little trouble Thursday as it opened the Class A state tournament with a straight set victory over Parkston at Summit Arena.

The Chargers ran past the Trojans in the first set with a 25-6 victory before taking the second 25-14.

Parkston kept the third set close early, but Christian put the match away and advanced to the semifinal round with a 25-18 victory in the third.

Katie VanEdgdom led the way for the Chargers with 16 kills, Sydney Tims chipped in with 12 kills and Addisen Barber finished with 34 assists.

Kylah VanDonkersgoed paced Christian with 17 digs and VanEgdom added 13.

For the Trojans, Allison Ziebart finished with five kills, while Faith Oakley had 10 assists.

The Chargers will play Wagner in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday, while Parkston takes on Hill City in the consolation semifinals at 11 a.m.

GARRETSON 3, ELKTON-LAKE BENTON 2: The Blue Dragons bounced back from a two-set deficit to pick up a tough victory over Elkton-Lake Benton on Thursday.

The Elks won the first set 25-23 and took the two-set advantage with a 25-18 victory in the second.

Garretson battled back to take the third 25-15 and forced the fifth set with a 25-20 win in the fourth.

The Blue Dragons held on to their momentum and cruised to a 15-5 victory in the fifth set.

Lily Ranschau paced Garretson with 18 kills, Logan Bly added 14 kills and Kaylin Koch finished with 11.

Jaelyn Benson chipped in with a double-double for the Blue Dragons, finishing with 41 assists and 19 digs.

Rachael Krog led Elkton with 13 kills, Kailyn Drietz added 12 kills and Tevan Erickson finished with 34 assists.

Garretson will play Dakota Valley at 6:45 p.m. Friday, while Elkton-Lake Benton takes on Hamlin at 12:45 p.m.

DAKOTA VALLEY 3, HAMLIN 0: The Panthers rolled in the first round of the state tournament as they swept Hamlin on Thursday.

Dakota Valley earned a hard fought 29-27 victory in the first set, took the second 25-21 and closed it out with a 25-15 third.

Jorja Van Den Hul led the Panthers with 13 kills, Sophie Tuttle added 11 kills and Logan Miller had 39 assists.

Ally Abraham paced the Chargers with 12 kills and Grace Everson finished with 12 assists.

Class AA

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 3, HURON 1: Despite suffering a narrow first-set loss, the Warriors came roaring back to take the next three as they advanced to the second round of the Class AA state volleyball tournament on Thursday.

The Tigers opened with a 27-25 victory, before Washington won the second 25-10 and gained the 2-1 advantage with a 25-14 win in the third.

The Warriors kept their momentum in the fourth and closed it out with a 25-14 victory.

Joslyn Richardson led SFW with 24 kills, Shelby Kinzer added 11 kills and Macie Malchow finished with 50 assists.

Emily Dale paced the Tigers with 14 kills, Bryn Huber chipped in with 16 digs and Hamtyn Heinz had 30 assists.

Sioux Falls Washington will play Brandon Valley at 5 p.m. Friday, while Huron takes on Pierre in a consolation matchup at 11 a.m.

BRANDON VALLEY 3, PIERRE 2: Brandon Valley won the last three sets to complete a comeback victory over the Governors Thursday.

Pierre kicked off the match with a 2-0 lead after winning the first set 25-20 and the second 25-22.

From there, the Lynx took over as they won the third set 25-22, before tying the match with a 25-17 victory in the fourth.

In the fourth set, Brandon Valley sealed the deal with a 15-11 win in the fifth.

Taylor Stemen led the Lynx with 17 kills, Hannah Parliament added 11 kills and Liz Kopp finished with 45 assists.

Lily Sanchez paced the Governors with 13 kills, while Ayvrie Kaiser and Reese Terwilliger added 11 kills apiece.

Sanchez led the team in assists with 26 and Aleise Christopherson added 12.

SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 3, SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 0: Sioux Falls O’Gorman earned its spot in the semifinal round with a victory over the Patriots on Thursday.

The Knights took the first set 25-18, won the second 25-19 and closed out the victory with a 25-18 third.

Macy Matheson led O’Gorman with eight kills, Bergen Reilly had 23 assists and Gabriella Jones finished with nine digs.

Baily Plourde paced Lincoln with eight kills, while Samantha Zeeck added 20 assists.

The Knights will play Sioux Falls Roosevelt at 6:45 p.m. Friday, while the Patriots take on Harrisburg in a consolation matchup at 12:45 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 3, HARRISBURG 1: The Rough Riders took the first two sets on their way to defeating Harrisburg in the first round of the Class AA tournament.

Roosevelt opened the match with a pair of 25-21 wins in the first two sets, before the Tigers fought back to take the third set 25-23.

The Rough Riders held off Harrisburg in the fourth set for a 25-23 win.

Abigail Ward led Roosevelt with 16 kills, Mya Vandrovec tacked on 13 kills and Elizabeth Deneven finished with 31 assists.

Abby Meister and Morissen Samuels led the Tigers with 13 kills apiece, while Kayleigh Hybertson chipped in with 10.

Maggie Meister paced the team in assists with 25.

Class B

PLATTE-GEDDES 3, BURKE 2: Led by a balanced offensive attack, Platte-Geddes earned a spot in the second round of the Class B State volleyball tournament after taking a back-and-forth affair over the Cougars on Thursday.

The Black Panthers gained the early advantage with a 25-15 win in the first, but Burke tied the match with a 25-16 victory in the second.

After Platte-Geddes regained the momentum in the third with a 25-23 win, the Cougars fought back and forced a fifth set with a 25-21 victory in the fourth.

Both teams battled in the fifth, but the Black Panthers eventually gained the lead and held on for the 16-14 win.

Cadence Van Zee led Platte-Geddes with 16 kills, Regan Hoffman added 15 kills and Karly VanDerWerff finished with 12.

Avery DeVries paced the team in assists with 43.

Adisyn Indahl led the way for Burke with 17 kills, Kailee Frank added 14 kills and Ava Sargent finished with 17 assists.

The Black Panthers will play Colman-Egan for a shot at the state title match on 5 p.m. Friday, while the Cougars play Chester Area in a consolation semifinal at 11 a.m.

COLMAN-EGAN 3, CHESTER AREA 2: After falling behind by two sets in their first round matchup with Chester Area, the Hawks battled back and won the next three as they defeated the Flyers on Thursday.

Chester Area gained the advantage early with a 25-23 win in the first, followed by a 25-20 victory in the second.

Colman-Egan didn’t fold, however, as they went on to win the third set 25-22, edged the Flyers 26-24 in the fourth and put the match away with a 15-12 victory in the fifth.

Mackenzie Hemmer led the Hawks with 20 kills, Hailey Larson tacked on 13 kills and Lanie Mousel finished with 19 assists.

Breckyn Ewoldt and Jayda Kenyon paced the Flyers with 18 kills apiece, while Addison Bates added 15 kills.

Lily VanHal finished with a double-double for Chester, adding 43 assists and 12 kills.

WARNER 3, ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 0: The Monarchs ran past Aberdeen Christian in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday.

Christian kicked off the match with a 25-15 win, took the second set 25-16 and finished it out with a 25-18 victory in the third.

Jennifer Aman paced the Monarchs with 17 kills, Kyra Marcuson added 16 kills and Ava Nilsson finished with 38 assists.

Kaylee Block led the Knights with 14 assists, Hanna Miller added seven kills and Joy Rohrbach had 15 digs.

Warner will play Faulkton Area at 6:45 p.m. Friday, while Aberdeen Christian plays Arlington at 12:45 p.m.

FAULKTON AREA 3, ARLINGTON 1: The Trojans earned their spot in the second round of the state tournament with an upset victory over Arlington on Thursday.

Faulkton Area won the first set 25-22 and jumped out to a 2-0 advantage after edging the Cardinals 28-26 in the second.

Arlington took the third set 25-22, but the Trojans regained the momentum in the fourth to close out the match with a 25-17 victory.

Isabel Aesoph paced Faulkton with 23 kills while Shayna Heitmann added 19.

The duo of Camryn Deiter and Gabby Kast finished with 23 assists apiece for the Trojans.

Hadley Carlson led the Cardinals with 26 kills and 31 digs, while Grace Parry finished with 40 assists.

