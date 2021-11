State volleyball tournament first-round matchups

All Times Mountain

Thursday, Nov. 18

Summit Arena

Class AA

No. 1 SF Washington (28-1) vs. No. 8 Huron (14-10), Noon

No. 4 Brandon Valley (22-9) vs. No. 5 Pierre T.F. Riggs (16-5), 1:45 p.m.

No. 2 O'Gorman (20-4) vs. No. 7 SF Lincoln (19-11), 6 p.m.

No. 3 SF Roosevelt (20-9) vs. No. 6 Harrisburg (19-9), 7:45 p.m.

Class A

No. 1 SF Christian (32-4) vs. No. 8 Parkston (21-14), Noon

No. 4 Wagner (27-6) vs. No. 5 Hill City (26-7), 1:45 p.m.

No. 2 Garretson (27-1) vs. No. 7 Elkton-Lake Benton (22-11), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Dakota Valley (26-8) vs. No. 6 Hamlin (26-6), 7:45 p.m.

Class B

No. 1 Platte-Geddes vs. (32-4) vs. No. 8 Burke (29-8), Noon

No. 4 Chester Area (26-5) vs. No. 5 Colman-Egan (25-7), 1:45 p.m.

No. 2 Warner (30-5) vs. No. 7 Aberdeen Christian (23-3), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Arlington (30-5) vs. No. 6 Faulkton Area (26-6), 7:45 p.m.

