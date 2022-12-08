State will not seek death penalty in rape and murder of elderly woman

The state will not pursue the death penalty against a man accused of raping and killing a 82-year-old Rapid City woman on Feb. 10.

James Jumping Eagle, a 46-year-old Rapid City man and convicted sex offender, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree rape. Interim Pennington County State's Attorney Lara Roetzel said the family of the victim requested the state not pursue the death penalty after lengthy discussion.

If convicted, Jumping Eagle would be eligible for the death penalty under two different statute requirements, Roetzel said. The first allows for a death penalty option for a person who had a prior conviction for a class A felony, a class B felony or certain felony crimes of violence, including sexual crimes. The other requirement allows for the death penalty in crimes that are "outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible, or inhuman in that it involved torture, depravity of mind, or an aggravated battery to the victim."

Journal archives show Jumping Eagle was convicted of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl in 1997. He also pleaded guilty to sex abuse in 2011 for raping a sleeping woman. He was sentenced to 8.3 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was sentenced to an additional year in prison on Jan. 29, 2020 for violating his supervised release.

Less than a week after he was released from federal prison, Jumping Eagle was booked into the Pennington County Jail for an old state warrant for LSD possession. He was released the day after on a personal recognizance bond.

Six days later, on Feb. 10, the elderly woman was found dead in her home on Flormann Street with her throat cut.

Two days after she was found, a prosecutor notified the court that Jumping Eagle violated his prerelease conditions, meaning he either failed to show up for drug testing or failed a test. The judge issued a bench warrant on Feb. 16.

Three days later, the police department said Jumping Eagle was an alleged suspect based on forensic evidence at the scene.

When law enforcement searched state and national databases, they found Jumping Eagle did not have an address listed with the sex offender registry. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshals Service discovered that Jumping Eagle had left Rapid City and was staying at a family member's home near Manderson on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Tribal officers went to the home, but a child answered the door. The child was unable to consent to a search or produce an adult who could, so the officers left. A U.S. Marshal investigator got a search warrant and returned that evening and arrested Jumping Eagle, who is now held at the Pennington County Jail with no bail.

Jumping Eagle faces a mandatory life in prison sentence if he is convicted, which would stack on top of the 10-year sentence federal Judge Jeffrey Viken imposed for Jumping Eagle failing to register as a sex offender. The sentence is the maximum allowed by law.

A trial is scheduled to start in September 2023.