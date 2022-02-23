STATE WRESTLING PREVIEW: Tournament brings mix of old and new

The 2022 state wrestling tournament kicks off on Thursday morning at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, and features an interesting blend of the frequently seen and the intriguingly new.

On the “seen that before” scene, defending champions Brandon Valley (Class A) and Canton (Class B) are favored to repeat as individual team champions, while in the “why not a little experimentation” category, the SDHSAA has adopted a single-class alignment for the second year of girls wrestling, and a new format as the individual team championships will conclude on Friday with the team dual championships contested on Saturday, a scheduling change that has drawn mixed reviews from coaches.

“It could be great, though the trouble could be with the non-qualifying schools (only eight schools in each class qualify for the team dual competition),” Rapid City Stevens’ head coach Travis King said. “We have 88 or so programs in the state, and with only 16 participating in duals on Saturday, are the other schools going to stay over to Saturday as in the past? And for the guy who works Monday through Friday, it might be more difficult to attend. The team duals are exciting and easy to get into, however, so there are pros and cons both ways.”

Not surprisingly, given a regional performance in which Brandon Valley claimed 10 individual titles, the Lynx are an odds-on favorite in both Class A individual team and dual events.

“Brandon Valley is going to run away with it, and might break the state record,” Sturgis Brown coach Mike Abell said. “And then Stevens, Pierre, Watertown and Harrisburg will be tough to beat. They all have a lot of firepower."

Canton, winner of four consecutive Class B state individual state titles and five of the last six, will be favored, though perhaps not as prohibitively as in past years. The C-Hawks lack the depth of previous seasons, and though top-ranked in individual team polls, are ranked third in duals behind Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes and Philip Area.

“In addition to Canton, there are four or five teams that are strong this year,” Jared Webster, coach of fifth ranked Custer, said. “If some other teams help them out, you could see another state champion up there this year.”

Here’s a look at the prospects of area teams in action this weekend.

Class A

Ranked second in recent Class A polls, Rapid City Stevens had a back-to-back run of state titles snapped by Brandon Valley last season. A return to the top spot on the podium will fall upon the shoulders of a senior-laden lineup. A solid regular season and a strong showing at the 4A regional last weekend leaves King guardedly optimistic.

“We had a good region tournament, qualifying 13 for state and had 10 in the finals (six champions: (Corbin Zint, 36-7, 106; Jack Schoenhard, 43-5, 120; Logan Graf, two-time state champion, 44-1, 126; Riley Benson, 2021 state champion, 39-5, 160; Tanner VanScoy, 36-18, 182; Colton Lauen, 30-13, 285),” King said. “This has been a challenging year for the Raiders. We had a different lineup every single week throughout the year, and we still had a good year as depth was the key to our success."

Sturgis Brown is ranked third in individual team standings, a status perhaps accentuated by the fact that the Scoopers qualified grapplers for state in all 14 weight classifications and earned four region titles, including a win by Reece Jacobs (40-1), the defending state champion at 170. Other region winners included Kelton Olson (41-1, 132), Aiden Werlinger (38-6, 195) and Zac Juelfs (36-11, 220).

“We’ve had our ups and downs this year but I think we’ve turned a corner,” Abell said. "I think we were a little timid and not as intense and aggressive as we normally are. As for state, we have a lot of bubble guys and a lot of guys seeded in that eight, nine, ten range at state. If some of those guys can find a way to punch some tickets and get some guys on the podium, that could change the point race really fast.”

The Spearfish Spartans placed third in the Region 4A meet last weekend and will count on region champions Oakley Blakeman (31-2), top-ranked in the state at 145, and Clayton Donovan (37-4 and second seeded at state) to carry the point producing load among the seven state qualifiers in Sioux Falls.

“I have high expectations for those two guys. They have grown mentally this year and I think they are ready to win that state title they’ve been grinding for ever since they could walk and are now ready to get up on the top of the podium,” Spartans coach John Bokker said. “Brandon Valley is head and shoulders above everybody else and it will be a dogfight for sure to see who jockeys into those runners-up positions."

Rapid City Central qualified nine wrestlers for state, though crowned but one individual titlist in region 4A action (Riley Schmidt, 30-10, 113). The Cobblers did record four second-place finishes (Landin Winter, 28-10, 160; Graydon Bakke, 32-13, 170; Brody Knapp, 22-30, 182; and Jaxon Morrison, 40-21, 195) and will need solid performances from top to bottom to improve upon last year’s 11th place finish.

Bill Abell’s Belle Fourche squad had a solid performance in region 4A action, qualifying seven wrestlers for state and earning a region crown as well as Thomas McCoy (37-6) claimed the 138-pound title.

For the Douglas Patriots, freshmen Kale Crouser (28-8) region runner-up at 138, and Ian Fleming (26-13, 3rd at 113), Aiden Russell (19-17, 3rd at 126), junior Morgan Sandal (3-1, 3rd at 182) and senior Payton DeWitt (23-9, 3rd at 160) punched tickets to state.

Class B

A couple of Black Hills area teams hope to make some noise in Class B action. Perennial power Philip Area, a third-place finisher in 2021, holds a similar position in current polls, while Custer is coming off an excellent regular season that saw the Wildcats climb up the ranking charts from 10th to fifth.

Philip Area returns two state champions, McCoy Peterson (152, 20-3) and Burk Blasius (160, 24-0 and top-seeded at 170), among 11 state qualifiers. Kip Cordes (37-2) is top-seeded at 120 while two other grapplers are top-four seeds, Jace Blasius (29-10) at 126 and Thane Simons (8-1) at 145.

Though Philip Area has but one senior on the roster and is perhaps a year or two away from maximum potential, first-year coach Luke Weber is optimistic.

“I just hope we can show up as healthy as we can be and show our best on the mat and we can live with the outcome after that, Weber said. “It will be tough, so everybody has to show up and wrestle. We got into the duals this year because of the format change, and are pretty excited to be in the duals as we think we have a pretty good dual team.”

Custer coach Jared Webster is hoping that his team’s strong work ethic and continued improvement will carry over to state.

“We are young but have kids who have worked their way up through the AAU program and are starting to believe in themselves,” Webster said. They’ve put in the time all season long and in the summertime and love the sport of wrestling, and have done everything they can do to get better.”

The Wildcats qualified nine wrestlers for state, among them Region 4B champions freshman Trey Weiss (41-3 and top-seed at state at 106), and junior Jonathan Lewis (33-3, 160).

“We have high expectations and at state anything can happen,” Webster said. “We’ve trained hard all year and now there’s nothing more that can be done other than letting them go out there on their own and see what happens."

Region 4B schools struggled a bit in the quest for state placements as Philip Area and Custer dominated the action. Other area champions included Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs, 43-3 at 195) and Grey Gilbert (Harding County, 38-6 at 220).

Lead-Deadwood led other area schools with four state qualifiers (Tanner Millard, 106; Mekhi Hayes, 132; Miles Renner, 145; Dylan Meade, 195).

Newell will be represented by Chase VanDerBoom (47-9, 145) and Charlie Clements, (22-15, 106). And Xavier Wright (152) will join Rickenbach on the Hot Springs contingent.

Hill City earned one qualification (senior Tanner Davis, 2nd at 220). And St. Thomas More junior Tyson Durham (22-16, 4th at 138) will represent the Cavaliers.

