State Wrestling Results

Ayson Rice (CANT) 33-0 won by fall over Trace Shoemaker (Webster) 20-22 (Fall 1:43); Landon Woodward (CUST) 25-14 won by decision over Dylan McGregor (MCM) 28-16 (Dec 3-0); Kaleb Osborn (WINN) 25-6 won by fall over Karsyn Feldhaus (Howard) 16-11 (Fall 1:20); Kyler Konstanz (K/WL/PG) 28-3 won by major decision over Landon Boyd (MV/P/CS) 10-16 (MD 14-2); Jhett Breen (Wagner) 30-8 won by major decision over Jacob Fehlman (REDF) 29-19 (MD 10-1); Ryker Peterson (PHIL) 23-8 won by decision over Brody Dybvig (TRVA) 18-13 (Dec 7-2); Cade Martian (HARD) 26-15 won by decision over Jacob Harris (LEDE) 22-24 (Dec 6-0); Gunnar Kvistad (CWL) 37-3 won by fall over Sheldon Balderston (KINGCO) 14-5 (Fall 5:05).

Jadyn Coller (PHIL) 25-1 won by major decision over Jude Sargent (WINN) 18-19 (MD 11-3); Porter Neugebauer (PARKS) 30-10 won by decision over Christian Ehresmann (GROT) 33-7 (Dec 9-2); Kale Ask (CANT) 28-7 won by fall over Pierce Sword (CUST) 18-15 (Fall 1:16); Weston Remmers (MCM) 25-5 won by fall over Joseph Weis (EPJ) 21-22 (Fall 1:41); Keaton Rohlfs (REDF) 37-10 won by fall over Hunter Way (HILL) 19-12 (Fall 1:48); Dylan Zell (KINGCO) 22-6 won by fall over Wyatt Wientjes (MOPO) 16-15 (Fall 1:38); Brady Bierema (BH/S/A) 19-8 won by decision over Andrew Even (PARK) 31-19 (Dec 11-4); Owen Hansen (B/G) 36-3 won by tech fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter Co) 10-8 (TF-1.5 3:25 (17-2))