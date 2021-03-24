State Youth Wrestling Tournament set

For more information, contact Rapid City Trap Club at 605-342-9450, Greg Johnson at 605-431-1191 or Brian Bolinske at 701-770-6721.

Sky Ridge Sports Complex design taking shape

Spearfish will soon be eligible to host large soccer and softball tournaments, to include state and regional competitions, thanks to Sky Ridge Sports Complex, currently nearing the end of the design development stage and set to go to bid in April.

The sports complex will feature six regulation soccer fields, four regulation softball fields, spectator seating, two concession stands with public restrooms, approximately 450 parking spaces, as well as designated parking for up to four food trucks, a granular surface trail, and space for a future playground area with restroom and picnic shelter. The scheduled opening for the sports complex is Spring 2023.

“We have continued to see demand for soccer and softball fields,” Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said. “This sports complex will fill a need for area youth and adult athletes. We have worked closely with local sports associations to try to incorporate as many ‘wish list’ items as we can to create a setting that provides for athletes, teams, spectators, and the community.”