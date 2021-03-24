State Youth Wrestling Tournament set

The South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association (SDWCA), Cobbler Wrestling, Inc. and the Westside Raider Wrestling Club is hosting the 53rd Annual AAU State Youth Wrestling Tournament Friday through Sunday at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.
Approximately 1,300 wrestlers that qualified throughout the state will be competing. The SDWCA will also be presenting its annual awards for the 2020-21 high school season.
Doors open Friday at 4 p.m. There will be $5 admission for students, $10 for adults.
Rapid City Trap Club Spring League to begin
The Rapid City Trap Club will begin its 2021 Spring League beginning April 6 and running through June 13.
Cost is $75 for team registration . A weekly fee for 50 rounds is $15 per shooter.
All shooters must be a member of the club to participate in league. The first three weeks of scores determine class for the team. Shoot nights are Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to dusk and Sunday from 12:30-3:30 p.m.
League teams consist of 5-10 members and the league will run in three week segments (more details in league rules). The top five scores each week equal team score for the week. Ammo will be available to purchase at the club, but encouraged to bring your own.
For more information, contact Rapid City Trap Club at 605-342-9450, Greg Johnson at 605-431-1191 or Brian Bolinske at 701-770-6721.
Sky Ridge Sports Complex design taking shape
Spearfish will soon be eligible to host large soccer and softball tournaments, to include state and regional competitions, thanks to Sky Ridge Sports Complex, currently nearing the end of the design development stage and set to go to bid in April.
The sports complex will feature six regulation soccer fields, four regulation softball fields, spectator seating, two concession stands with public restrooms, approximately 450 parking spaces, as well as designated parking for up to four food trucks, a granular surface trail, and space for a future playground area with restroom and picnic shelter. The scheduled opening for the sports complex is Spring 2023.
“We have continued to see demand for soccer and softball fields,” Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said. “This sports complex will fill a need for area youth and adult athletes. We have worked closely with local sports associations to try to incorporate as many ‘wish list’ items as we can to create a setting that provides for athletes, teams, spectators, and the community.”
Part of the funding model for the sports complex includes private donations, allowing community members the chance to invest in the vision, and details will be forthcoming as the project details are finalized.
Sky Ridge, a new development in the Exit 17 area, south of Colorado Boulevard and west of U.S. Highway 85, is designed for workforce housing and includes approximately 40 acres dedicated to the sports complex.