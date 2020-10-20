State's barber of the year got a late start on his dream career

“His barber shop is reminiscent of the old-time barber shops that many of us frequented in our younger years. He is a very good conversationalist, which makes his haircuts and shaves all the better,” said Ken Wrede of Rapid City.

Thompson said he is excited that South Dakota Barber College opened in Rapid City this year. The barber trade requires different skills and education than cosmetology, and he believes the trade needs more young barbers.

“If this is what you want to do, then do it,” he said. “I am 67 and I have my own shop, so it’s not just for the young. I think it’s for anybody who really has a desire to do it.”

Being a successful barber is part business training, part technical knowledge about shaves and haircuts, and part people skills, Thompson said.

“In my opinion, the social aspect of a barber shop can be as important if not more important than the rest. Most guys that come in are regulars,” said Thompson, who genuinely likes getting to know his customers.

“We have men in our town that most people don’t realize their life stories. We have some incredible gentlemen in their 80s and 90s that have been part of the community. We have so many veterans, doctors, lawyers, ranchers — it’s a whole gamut,” Thompson said.