State's barber of the year got a late start on his dream career

South Dakota’s Barber of the Year knows it’s never too late to pursue a dream.
Lin Thompson of Rapid City was 60 when he enrolled in barber college. As one of about 165 Master Barbers in South Dakota, Thompson said being honored as Barber of the Year took him by surprise.
The award is given annually by the South Dakota Barbers Association.
“I felt very honored and humbled because a lot of times, Barber of the Year goes to someone who’s been around for decades,” said Thompson, who has run his barber shop since 2014.
“It’s given by the vote of your peers, by barbers in the association. They vote on who’s been active in the barber trade and is promoting the barber trade,” he said.
Thompson’s grandfather, Noyce Perley Smith, was a barber who had a shop in Burke and then Yankton over the course of a career that spanned from the 1920s to the 1960s.
Thompson’s dream of being a barber started in childhood, he said.
However, he earned a degree in travel industry management and another in organizational behavior and management. He served in the South Dakota National Guard, then worked in the Middle East. He also co-owns Affordable Adventures BH with his wife, Ann Delicate Thompson. The couple has three children, Adam, Brittany and Molly.
Yet Lin’s childhood dream never left him. He’d even applied five or six times to enroll in Moler Barber College in Fargo, N.D.
“My wife told me, ‘You always wanted to be a barber. Why don’t you just go do it?’ She’s always been my biggest cheerleader,” Thompson said.
That was in 2013 and during an almost 40-year span when South Dakota did not have a barber college. Becoming a barber required Thompson to move to Fargo for a year. An instructor, Mary Cannon, urged him to enroll.
“I called Mary and said, ‘I think I’ll come up and check out the school and get a feel for what barber college is.’ She said, ‘Why don’t you just pack your bags and get started?’” Thompson said. “Those were the pushes I needed to just quit talking about it and do it.”
Thompson chuckles as he recalls being surrounded by younger students. “I was probably their dad’s age,” he said.
Thompson completed his apprentice work, became a Master Barber and then bought a piece of local history. His shop on Gill Avenue originally opened in 1973, Thompson said. He’s the fourth owner of what is now Lin’s Barber Shop.
“I’ve remodeled it and painted but other than that, the shop remains the same,” he said.
Customers appreciate the shop’s timelessness.
“His barber shop is reminiscent of the old-time barber shops that many of us frequented in our younger years. He is a very good conversationalist, which makes his haircuts and shaves all the better,” said Ken Wrede of Rapid City.
Thompson said he is excited that South Dakota Barber College opened in Rapid City this year. The barber trade requires different skills and education than cosmetology, and he believes the trade needs more young barbers.
“If this is what you want to do, then do it,” he said. “I am 67 and I have my own shop, so it’s not just for the young. I think it’s for anybody who really has a desire to do it.”
Being a successful barber is part business training, part technical knowledge about shaves and haircuts, and part people skills, Thompson said.
“In my opinion, the social aspect of a barber shop can be as important if not more important than the rest. Most guys that come in are regulars,” said Thompson, who genuinely likes getting to know his customers.
“We have men in our town that most people don’t realize their life stories. We have some incredible gentlemen in their 80s and 90s that have been part of the community. We have so many veterans, doctors, lawyers, ranchers — it’s a whole gamut,” Thompson said.
“The social aspect is probably what I enjoy the most. I hear stories from men who have been good solid citizens … and I hear it on a day to day basis. I enjoy that,” he said. “Our community is incredible.”
Thompson said his older brother remembers him talking since childhood about becoming a barber.
“He asked me, ‘Is it everything you wanted it to be?’” Thompson said. “Actually, it is. It’s everything I ever wanted it to be. It’s truly a blessing.”
