State's first need-based college scholarship established
State's first need-based college scholarship established

First Premier Bank, Premier Bankcard and T. Denny Sanford announced on Wednesday a gift of $50 million to establish a need-based scholarship in South Dakota. The $50 million gift is the start of what will be a $200 million endowment to fund future need-based scholarships in perpetuity.

South Dakota is the only state in the nation that does not offer need-based scholarships to public or private universities. Initially, the Premier Scholarship will be awarded to eligible students at each of the six public universities — Black Hills State University, South Dakota Mines, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, Dakota State University, and Northern State University, as well as Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls. The amount of money available to each university will be prorated based upon each school’s enrollment, with allocations ranging between $200,000 to $1.25 million per school. 

In exchange for their Premier Scholarship, recipients will be required to work in South Dakota for three years after graduation. Students qualify for the scholarship based on a formula that takes the cost of attendance (tuition, fees, room/board, books, etc.) minus the family income and expected contribution to determine financial need.

