State's largest agriculture organization opposes merger of departments

The South Dakota Farmers Union, the state's largest agricultural organization, opposes Gov. Noem's proposal to merge two major state departments.

In early August, Gov. Kristi Noem announced the South Dakota Department of Agriculture (SDDA) and Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) would be merging to form the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR), citing overlap between the two departments and needs for streamlining.

Doug Sombke, the president of South Dakota Farmers Union, published an editorial Friday morning expressing that this merger could put the state's agriculture industry "on the losing end of a solution" when the departments' policies come into conflict. He also noted that, as the state's No. 1 industry, he believes agriculture deserves a dedicated state department and resources.

"The current missions of the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources stand independent of one another," Sombke wrote. "Because of this, these departments serve as a valuable check and balance system for one another."

South Dakota Farm Bureau Federation members voted in support of the merger during their annual convention in November, and is the only other agricultural organization to comment on the combining departments so far.