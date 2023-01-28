Statewide homeless count wraps up

The task of counting how many people in South Dakota are homeless wrapped up on Thursday. Once the numbers are compiled, they'll be used to direct funding to various agencies that provide assistance to homeless populations across the state.

The South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium conducts a statewide point-in-time count every year to determine how many people are without housing in the state.

Amy Richie, Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition coordinator, said the count provides historical and current information regarding who is homeless, where they are located and what services they need to become self sufficient. Richie said the information is utilized by service agencies and government officials when evaluating programs and allocating resources.

"It's not a them problem, it's a we problem. It's not those people, or that group. It's all of us as a community need to be aware of what's going on and how we can assist with remedying that situation," Richie said. "We can't have funding without these numbers, and funding runs everything."

Formed in 2000, the consortium is a statewide organization consisting of service providers, individuals, city/county governments, faith-based organizations and state government that work to address homelessness in the state.

The consortium accesses funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which has provided over $20 million dollars of capital and operating funds to South Dakota since 2000, according to the Dakota Housing Development Authority.

"Those numbers directly drive the funding community organizations receive to assist with people struggling with houselessness, rent issues. Some organizations have utilities assistance. It just plays a huge, huge role in most of the government funding that we get for our social programs in South Dakota," Richie said.

Richie was tasked with coordinating the count for Rapid City and Region 1, which consists of Bennett, Butte, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Jackson, Haakon, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, Perkins, Ziebach and Oglala Lakota Counties.

This year is the first time the consortium has gotten tribal permissions to conduct the count on the Lower Brule, Standing Rock, Pine Ridge, Rosebud and Cheyenne River reservations.

"Tribal lands take up a significant part of the actual land in South Dakota and there's a significant amount of our population living in those places," she said. "Accuracy is key. We want to try and get as accurate a count as we possibly can."

HUD selected Tuesday as the point-in-time for the count. Richie said the count is centered around where people slept on Tuesday night. Starting at 4 p.m. that evening, surveyors asked where people planned to sleep that night.

"When we do a survey with someone on Wednesday, the question is where did you sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 24. When we do a survey on Thursday, the question is where did you sleep on Jan. 24," Richie said. "That's why they call it a point-in-time. It has to be one snapshot of the exact same point and time across the nation."

It's a community effort in Rapid City and the Black Hills, Richie said. She said homeless shelters and domestic violence shelters in the area participate in collecting surveys, as does the Care Campus and Journey On, a nonprofit organization that assists the homeless community with supplies and transportation, and answers dispatch calls for local law enforcement.

"I'm sure we're missing somebody," Richie said. "Just a lot of community partners have hopped in and are doing their part, we're doing our part."

Volunteers filled out surveys at three community meals held in Rapid City on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Once the state sorts through the surveys and accounts for any possible duplicates, a full report will be released.