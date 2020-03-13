Staying ahead of the COVID-19 curve

A popular image making the rounds on social media is the “Coronavirus Curve.” It’s based on the idea that by slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus the area can avoid a surge in infections that would tax the capacity of health care systems across America. In effect, we can flatten the curve.

Monument Health is taking steps at its facilities throughout the region to flatten the Coronavirus Curve. Events are being canceled, hospital visits are being limited and symptomatic patients are being asked to stay home or wear face masks while under our medical care. There are also new policies for physicians and caregivers who travel or become ill.

More importantly, however, Monument Health is increasing its capacity to care for and protect patients if COVID-19 affects significant numbers of patients in area communities.

“We have no reason to panic, but every reason to prepare,” said Dr. Brad Archer, M.D., Monument Health Chief Medical Officer. “Only a small percentage of the people who test positive for COVID-19 will require hospitalization, but we won’t know exactly how many patients that will be.”

Specific steps include: