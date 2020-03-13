Staying ahead of the COVID-19 curve

A popular image making the rounds on social media is the “Coronavirus Curve.” It’s based on the idea that by slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus the area can avoid a surge in infections that would tax the capacity of health care systems across America. In effect, we can flatten the curve.
Monument Health is taking steps at its facilities throughout the region to flatten the Coronavirus Curve. Events are being canceled, hospital visits are being limited and symptomatic patients are being asked to stay home or wear face masks while under our medical care. There are also new policies for physicians and caregivers who travel or become ill.
More importantly, however, Monument Health is increasing its capacity to care for and protect patients if COVID-19 affects significant numbers of patients in area communities.
“We have no reason to panic, but every reason to prepare,” said Dr. Brad Archer, M.D., Monument Health Chief Medical Officer. “Only a small percentage of the people who test positive for COVID-19 will require hospitalization, but we won’t know exactly how many patients that will be.”
Specific steps include:
* Planned remodeling work on the seventh floor of Rapid City Hospital has been put on hold, making 16 hospital rooms available, if needed. It’s part of a step-by-step plan to make space for COVID-19 patients in all of five Monument Health hospitals, depending on the number of cases we receive. In addition, specific areas of the hospital will be designated for COVID-19 patients.
* Monument Health has set up a system that allows patients to come to a laboratory location for sample collection if ordered from a provider, then return home to wait while the South Dakota Department of Health tests the sample for COVID-19. All testing in South Dakota is currently completed at the SD State Laboratory. Unless patients are seriously ill, they don’t need to be hospitalized. If you are experiencing fever, cough and shortness of breath, please call ahead to your doctor or one of our facilities. If you don’t know the number, call (605) 755-1000.
* Throughout its system, Monument Health is conducting daily safety huddles to stay up to date on the latest guidance from the South Dakota Department of Health and the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The guidance changes almost daily.
* Monument Health has developed the following practices that will help to protect our patients, employees and communities.
Students:
● Job shadows, unpaid internships and special student programs like Project SEARCH are being suspended effective immediately.
● The continuation of clinical students is under evaluation.
Volunteers:
● Volunteers are currently restricted from high risk areas.
● Volunteers with signs or symptoms should stay home.
● Effective Monday, March 16, all volunteer programs will be suspended until further notice.
Visitors:
● Monument Health’s Care Centers (long-term care facilities) in Sturgis and Custer, as well as the Custer nursing home, are closed to visitors. Loved-ones are encouraged to use virtual communication like FaceTime.
● Effective Monday, March 16: Visitors to all Monument Health hospitals will be limited to one visitor per patient.
Vendors:
● Vendor access to Monument Health facilities is currently suspended, with the exception of those vendors that are essential for patient care and/or surgical procedures.
● Effective Monday, March 16: Deliveries to patients in Monument Health facilities will not be allowed until further notice. This includes floral/gift deliveries and food deliveries.
Important sources of information:
