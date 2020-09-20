Steelers knock out Lock, hold off Driskel, Broncos 26-21

"I thought in lieu of all the circumstances, going against a good defense, I thought (Driskel) did an admirable job and he'll only get better if we have to continue with him," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said.

Fangio might not have a choice.

Lock wore a sling over his right arm following a very strange case of deja vu. He missed three months in 2019 after injuring his right thumb while stumbling to avoid a sack.

Midway through the first quarter he was tripped up in the backfield by linebacker T.J. Watt and staggered to his right before linebacker Bud Dupree crashed on top of him, driving Lock's throwing shoulder into the ground.

"I fell on it weird," said Lock. "I tried to tuck it last second."

Instead, he fumbled. The Steelers recovered and went downfield for a touchdown while Lock was in the blue medical tent getting evaluated. He attempted to throw the ball but it "felt funny."

Driskel completed 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick and absorbed that serious pounding. Still, he had the Broncos in position to win it until Edmunds' No. 34 swallowed him up with the game on the line.

Tomlin will take a somewhat ugly win over the alternative.