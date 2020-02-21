Steelheads drop Rush in shootout

The Rapid City Rush went into Friday's matchup with Idaho looking get back on track after a tough loss in Utah on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, Friday night's matchup wasn't any different as the Steelheads earned a 3-2 shootout win over Rapid City at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The Rush opened the scoring when Tyler Coulter lit the lamp on assists from Stephane Legault and Keeghan Howdeshell at the 4:01 mark of the first period.

A little over 40 seconds later, Rapid City’s Cedric Montminy extended the Rush lead to 2-0 on assists from Peter Quenneville and Ryker Killins.

The Steelheads closed out the first period with a goal of their own when Brett Supinksi found the back of the net on an assist from A.J. White in the 19th minute.

With the Rush leading 2-1 in the second, Idaho tied the game when Supinksi scored his second goal of the game in the eighth minute.

From there, neither team was able to do much on the offensive end as the game went into OT with the score tied at two goals apiece.

The overtime period saw much of the same, despite the Steelheads outshooting the Rush 6-2.