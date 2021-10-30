Steelheads edge Rush in overtime in Parik's debut

The Rapid City Rush looked to close out the weekend with a pair of wins on the road when they took on the Idaho Steelheads Saturday night.

Unfortunately for the Rush, the Steelheads would flip the script as they fought back from an early deficit and earned a 2-1 victory in overtime over Rapid City at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

With the score knotted at one goal apiece overtime, Idaho wasted little time putting the game away as Yauheni Aksiantsiuk found the back of the net seven seconds into extra time.

The Rush gained the early advantage Saturday night after Logan Nelson scored on an assist from Darren McCormick eight minutes and 41 seconds into the first period.

Aksiantsiuk tied the game on his first goal 17 minutes into the second period on assists from Will Merchant and Michael Prapavessis.

Neither team was able to find the net in the third period, but Rapid City was the aggressor on the offensive end outshooting the Steelheads 14-8 in the third.

Despite giving up a pair of goals in the loss, Lukas Parik had a solid debut in the net for the Rush as he turned Idaho away on 32 of its 34 total shot attempts.

The Rush finished the game with 26 total shots.

Nelson paced Rapid City with five total shots, while Colton Leiter finished with four.

The Rush (2-2-0) will be back in action next weekend when they head to Utah to take on the Grizzlies Friday and Saturday.

