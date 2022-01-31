Steer wrestling slacks held Monday at Rodeo Rapid City as bulldoggers look to cash in

The 2022 edition of the Rodeo Rapid City PRCA rodeo officially began on Monday as the big man’s event, steer wrestling, grabbed the spotlight at The Monument. Seventy steer wrestlers were on hand for the 10 a.m. slack, each hoping to produce a pay window-worthy bulldogging talent effort.

None did so better than 39-year-old veteran bulldogger Blake Knowles, as his 3.8-second catch-and-tip run early in the round withstood all challengers, an effort Knowles credited to experience and some helpful advice from a fellow competitor.

“I was fortunate enough that the steer was one of the NFR steers, and so I asked Stetson Jorgensen if he remembered him and he gave me some info,” said Knowles, a five-time NFR qualifier. “When you have first-hand knowledge of a steer, especially on the better end, you can make a good plan and that always helps.

"That steer was a good dance partner, and I knew I just had to do my job, and Eli Lord let me ride his horse up here today. Eli is a heck of a cowboy and always has great horses so I knew from that point the ball was in my corner to take care of business.”

Busy with home and ranching activities, Knowles has not been out much of the young season, and the few trips he's made haven’t been very successful. With that, the Heppner, Oregon man is hoping that a high finish in Rapid City may provide impetus toward earning another NFR appearance come December.

“I’ve only been to two rodeos and I didn’t have any luck, and I’m just hoping to get some momentum going here at Rapid City and feed off that into the rest of the winter. It would definitely be great to win here, but there about 60 guys left here who will have a lot to say about that.”

Badlands Circuit champion Cameron Moorman (Glen Ullin, ND) had the second best run of the day, stopping the clock in 4.0 seconds. Nick Guy, a Sparta, Wisconsin man who competed in college rodeo at National American college in Rapid City, shares third spot with Ty Allred (Toole, UT) — matching 4.1-second trips. A South Dakota man, Landon Richard Sivertsen from Ree Heights, tipped his steer in 4.4 seconds and shares fifth with Slick Pickerill (Raymond, IL).

Closer to home, Eli Lord from Sturgis executed a solid 4.5-second run and sits seventh currently. Though with four performances remaining in the rodeo, his effort will likely come short of pay window status, Lord found a positive in the day’s run.

“I’m happy with it. That steer was run for the first time, and I was able to get a good start and get him tipped over, and I was on a young horse that Sperry Horses owns that they’ve sent with me for a while.” Lord said. “My good horse is in Fort Worth, so I flew back and rode her, and I’m really happy with the way she’s been working lately. I’ve been bringing her along slow, working with her at home and taking her to some smaller rodeos and I’m planning on having her with me and riding her a lot more.”

Lord, who has finished 20th in PRCA world standings the last two years, is hoping to move into the top 15 this year thereby securing a trip to the NFR.

“I’m planning on going hard this year. I’ve got a great group of guys who have entered with me and I’m hoping it goes really well,” Lord said. “I’ve only been to three rodeos so far. I did okay at Denver and am doing good at Fort Worth right now where I’m up in the wild card round on Wednesday. I’ve won a little bit and the way Fort Worth is set up hopefully I move on to the semifinals.”

Rodeo Rapid City continues on Tuesday as tie-down ropers take center stage at Summit Arena in a 10 a.m. morning slack.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0