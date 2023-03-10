More than 800 middle school girls are expected for the annual Women in Science Conference on March 14 at South Dakota Mines. The immersion-based experience is designed to provide young women with engaging opportunities to learn about careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

The conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 2:35 p.m., beginning with a keynote address in Goodell Gym. Sharlissa Moore, Ph.D., environmental justice and stakeholder engagement advisor at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, will give the keynote address.

A wide range of STEM careers will be demonstrated by professional women leading interactive exhibits and discussions. The exhibit hall will be in Fraser Gym and guest speakers will be located across the Mines campus. Among the speakers will be engineers, physicians, dentists, meteorologists, science educators, veterinarians, geologists and accountants.

Every seventh-grade girl in the Rapid City Area Schools district will attend, as well as girls from American Horse School, Custer, Douglas, Edgemont, Hermosa, Hill City, Hot Springs, Isna Wica Owayawa (Loneman), Kadoka, Little Wound, New Underwood, Red Cloud, St. Thomas More, Wall and homeschooled students.

The Women in Science Conference is hosted by Youth in Science Rapid City, Inc. and co-sponsored by Mines’ Women in Science and Engineering program. The event is funded by grants and community partners.