Stephen Baylis returns to Rush from Tucson

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that winger Stephen Baylis has been returned from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.
Baylis was called up by Tucson on Friday for his second stint with the Roadrunners this season. He appeared in two games for Tucson and did not record any points. Over 39 games played for the Rush this year, Baylis leads the team with 19 goals along with 17 assists. His 36 points are the second most on the team and he is tied for seventh in the league in goals.
Rapid City hits the road this week for three games in Virginia against the Norfolk Admirals, beginning Wednesday.