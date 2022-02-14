 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Stephen Baylis returns to Rush from Tucson

Rush forward Stephen Baylis (left) drives the puck toward the crease in a Nov. 12, 2021 game against the Idaho Steelheads at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that winger Stephen Baylis has been returned from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Baylis was called up by Tucson on Friday for his second stint with the Roadrunners this season. He appeared in two games for Tucson and did not record any points. Over 39 games played for the Rush this year, Baylis leads the team with 19 goals along with 17 assists. His 36 points are the second most on the team and he is tied for seventh in the league in goals.

Rapid City hits the road this week for three games in Virginia against the Norfolk Admirals, beginning Wednesday.

