Stephens named Mines offensive line coach

South Dakota Mines football head coach Charlie Flohr has announced the addition of Austin Stephens as the new offensive line coach for the Hardrocker football program.

Stephens replaces Cody O'Neill, who stepped down while recovering from a heafrt tdansplant. O'Neill is stepping into more of an administrative role within the Hardrocker Athletics Deptartment.

“I am really excited to join the staff here at South Dakota Mines,” Stephens said. “They are a great group of coaches that are hungry for success and fit the family-like atmosphere that I really look for when searching for a job.”

Stephens comes to Mines after spending two years at Utah State as a graduate assistant, where he helped the offensive coaches with daily operations, primarily working with the offensive line.

Stephens is familiar with the Hardrockers and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference as he spent the 2018 season as an offensive line assistant for Chadron State. Stephens also served as an offensive line coach at Iowa Western Community College (IWCC) in 2017.

“Austin has extensive experience coaching the offensive line at a variety of levels as well as having familiarity with the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.," Flohr said.