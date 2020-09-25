Stetson Wright steps up and qualifies for semifinals in saddle bronc riding

Stetson Wright may have done that with an 86-point ride on Friday night and an aggregate total of 168 on two good enough to make Saturday’s semifinals. And with it a chance to qualify in the NFR in both saddle bronc and bull riding and defend his all-around world title, a rare accomplishment indeed.

“I talked to someone before the rodeo and he told me how good the horse was. I’m just pumped up to be in the semifinals,” he said. “And maybe make the NFR in both. If I don’t I’m only 21 and I have a lot of time to do it. But I feel like I’m riding good enough to make it in both this year. And we still have one more rodeo in Colorado after this and Spencer rode in Stephenville (Texas) tonight. I haven’t heard how he done but I think me and him will both make it.”

Dinner table talk back in Milford for sure.

The bareback event had NFR implications as well as the No. 15 man did not qualify for the semifinals which left a number of cowboys jockeying for position though only Garrett Shadbolt (21st) advanced to the semis keeping his NFR hopes alive.

Jesse Pope (14th) turned out to be the standout running in an 88-point ride to win the second round. And did so in a very painful manner as the Marshall, Missouri, cowboy suffered cartilage dame in Filer, Idaho, two weeks ago.