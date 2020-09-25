Stetson Wright steps up and qualifies for semifinals in saddle bronc riding

Four long rounds at the ProRodeo Tour Finale wrapped up at the James Kjerstad Event on Friday night as champions were crowned in the second round, and more importantly, with National Finals Rodeo qualifications perhaps riding on the outcome, positions secured in the semifinal round of championship Saturday.
The top eight in the average of each event after the four days of completion punched a ticket into Saturday’s semifinal round from which four will advance to the sudden death championship round. It will be a chance to pocket a sizable paycheck as the $300,000 in prize money being paid out makes the ProRodeo Tour finale, the most lucrative in the history of South Dakota rodeo.
While many of the 24 cowboys and cowgirls in each event has tucked away NFR qualification before coming to Rapid City, a number of the 15 spots remained touch-and-go entering Friday night, and a scenario with a myriad of possibilities.
One of the more intriguing clashes occurred in saddle bronc involving Spencer and Stetson Wright of the celebrated Wright family out of Milford Utah, a clan that has produced five saddle bronc golf buckles, two of which won by Cody Wright, Stetson’s dad and Spencer’s older brother.
Spencer, sitting in the 15th spot in world standings, failed to mark out in an earlier appearance in the second round and failed to cash in the rodeo. Stetson (18th), the 2019 world all-around champion, posted an 82-point ride on Thursday, and needed a solid trip on Friday to secure a spot in the semis which if done might bump his uncle out of the top 15.
Stetson Wright may have done that with an 86-point ride on Friday night and an aggregate total of 168 on two good enough to make Saturday’s semifinals. And with it a chance to qualify in the NFR in both saddle bronc and bull riding and defend his all-around world title, a rare accomplishment indeed.
“I talked to someone before the rodeo and he told me how good the horse was. I’m just pumped up to be in the semifinals,” he said. “And maybe make the NFR in both. If I don’t I’m only 21 and I have a lot of time to do it. But I feel like I’m riding good enough to make it in both this year. And we still have one more rodeo in Colorado after this and Spencer rode in Stephenville (Texas) tonight. I haven’t heard how he done but I think me and him will both make it.”
Dinner table talk back in Milford for sure.
The bareback event had NFR implications as well as the No. 15 man did not qualify for the semifinals which left a number of cowboys jockeying for position though only Garrett Shadbolt (21st) advanced to the semis keeping his NFR hopes alive.
Jesse Pope (14th) turned out to be the standout running in an 88-point ride to win the second round. And did so in a very painful manner as the Marshall, Missouri, cowboy suffered cartilage dame in Filer, Idaho, two weeks ago.
“I got smashed in the bucking chute and I broke a bunch of cartilage in my ribs. I took two weeks off and it still hurts like a sun of a gun but I can buck it out for eight seconds and do whatever afterwards.” Pope said. “From 14th to 18th is really tight, so I just have to do my job and make the best of everyone of them, that’s how you make it to the NFR. I’m excited to make my first one and I’m on the right track so I just to keep going.”
The feel-good story of the night came in tie down roping as Caddo Lewallen (Morrison, Okla.) the rookie of the year in 2004 before the exigencies of life took him out of the sport put himself in position to make his first-ever NFR by advancing to the semifinal round.
“I rodeoed for a couple years back then, and then got married, had a kid, stayed home and was a dad for five or six years and got lucky enough to come back to the sport of rodeo,” said Lewallen, who came into Rapid sitting 15th in the standings. “There was a lot of pressure tonight since a lot of guys were out of the aggregate and were just trying to get a check. I think I got into the semifinals tonight, and there’s only one guy who can probably beat me so I will be up in Stephenville, Texas, on Sunday afternoon, so the game is on.”
Two South Dakota cowboys will be in action on Saturday by qualifying for the semifinal round. Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte) squeaked in finishing eighth in the aggregate, and Jace Melvin (Ft. Pierre) did likewise in steer wrestling.
Fortunately, previous scores are out the window on Saturday (7:30 p.m.) with the eight qualifiers in each event starting from scratch with the top four out of the semis facing off in a sudden death final short go.
