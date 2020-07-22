Stetson Wright takes early saddle bronc lead

Chutes opened on the first performance of the 2020 Days of ’76 rodeo on Wednesday and began what will be a cavalcade of professional rodeos very best cowboys and cowgirls in Deadwood for the 98th edition of the storied event.
The saddle bronc event reflected the typical world class Days of ’76 contestant list with two world champions and six NFR qualifiers on hand. Included among the talented field were two brother combos with Ryder Wright (2017 world champion) and Stetson Wright (2019 all-around champion) of the legendary Wright family dueling with the Texas duo of Jacobs (2015 world champion) and Sterling Crawley.
Sterling Crawley grabbed the early lead with an 86-point trip, only to see Stetson Wright turn a re-ride option into an 86.5-point ride.
The bareback event boosted a quality field as well with a four-time world champion Kaycee Feild on hand in addition to four of the top 15 bareback riders in 2020 world standings. Six-time NFR qualifier Tilden Hooper topped the first performance with an 84-point ride.
Clint Kindred, an Oral tie-down roper, put together two solid runs on the day with an 8.8 in the morning slack and a 9.3 effort in the evening performance to grab the lead in the average (18.1-second on two head). Cody Huber (Albia, Iowa) had the fastest run of the day with a 7.7-second loop and tie.
Another world champion, a two-time version (2016, 2018), Tyler Waguespack had the quickest steer wrestling run of the first round with a 3.7-second catch, collar, and tip in the morning slack.
A New Mexico lady, Leia Pluemer had the quickest barrel racing run of the evening with a 17.85-second spin through the cloverleaf while Michelle Darling (Medford, Okla.) sits atop the overall leaderboard with a 17.24 run in the slack.
Bull riding, the traditional curtain closer of a rodeo event, closed out the performance. A rank pen of Burch Rodeo and Bar T Rodeo bulls clearly having the best of it on Wednesday night with but three qualified rides on the evening. Lon Danley (Tularosa, N.M.) posted the top score of the night, and 82.5-trip.
Days of ’76 continues on Thursday with a full day of PRCA rodeo action. Timed event slack commences at 8 a.m. while the 2nd rodeo performance is slated for 7 p.m.
