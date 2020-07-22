Stetson Wright takes early saddle bronc lead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chutes opened on the first performance of the 2020 Days of ’76 rodeo on Wednesday and began what will be a cavalcade of professional rodeos very best cowboys and cowgirls in Deadwood for the 98th edition of the storied event.

The saddle bronc event reflected the typical world class Days of ’76 contestant list with two world champions and six NFR qualifiers on hand. Included among the talented field were two brother combos with Ryder Wright (2017 world champion) and Stetson Wright (2019 all-around champion) of the legendary Wright family dueling with the Texas duo of Jacobs (2015 world champion) and Sterling Crawley.

Sterling Crawley grabbed the early lead with an 86-point trip, only to see Stetson Wright turn a re-ride option into an 86.5-point ride.

The bareback event boosted a quality field as well with a four-time world champion Kaycee Feild on hand in addition to four of the top 15 bareback riders in 2020 world standings. Six-time NFR qualifier Tilden Hooper topped the first performance with an 84-point ride.