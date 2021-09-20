Stevens alumna Phebie Rossi named NSIC Athlete of the Week

St. Cloud State junior Phebie Rossi, a Rapid City native, was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Rossi, a Rapid City Stevens alumna, averaged a career-high 2.23 blocks per set over the weekend against Augustana and No. 5 Wayne State. A middle blocker, she recorded 21 blocks, two solo and 19 assisted, including a season-high 11 blocks in the Huskies' 3-2 win over Augustana, and 10 against the Wildcats. Both performances cracked the top-10 in individual single-match block performances, as Rossi now ranks fourth, seventh and eighth all-time in the category.
Offensively, Rossi tallied 19 kills over two matches and hit .300 from the floor.
KYANTE CHRISTIAN TABBED DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
On Monday afternoon, the RMAC selected and announced its’ player of the week selections for football.
Kyante Christian was named RMAC by the schools around the conference as the representative for defensive player of the week.
Christian played a big part in the game especially early on, trying to set the tone for the defense. Christian had two sacks on the first two drives of the game for Chadron State College. In addition, to the two sacks, Christian totaled 11 tackles and 2.5 for loss in the contest.
Christian leads the South Dakota Mines defense with 24 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and is tied for the team lead with 3 sacks. Those numbers are good for 11th, 4th, and tied for first in the RMAC.
