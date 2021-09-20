Stevens alumna Phebie Rossi named NSIC Athlete of the Week

St. Cloud State junior Phebie Rossi, a Rapid City native, was named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Rossi, a Rapid City Stevens alumna, averaged a career-high 2.23 blocks per set over the weekend against Augustana and No. 5 Wayne State. A middle blocker, she recorded 21 blocks, two solo and 19 assisted, including a season-high 11 blocks in the Huskies' 3-2 win over Augustana, and 10 against the Wildcats. Both performances cracked the top-10 in individual single-match block performances, as Rossi now ranks fourth, seventh and eighth all-time in the category.

Offensively, Rossi tallied 19 kills over two matches and hit .300 from the floor.

KYANTE CHRISTIAN TABBED DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

On Monday afternoon, the RMAC selected and announced its’ player of the week selections for football.

Kyante Christian was named RMAC by the schools around the conference as the representative for defensive player of the week.