Stevens alumna Schaefer named NSIC preseason field athlete of year

Augustana's Elizabeth Schaefer and Tyl Woelber have been named the NSIC Preseason Field Athletes of the Year while both the men's and women's programs have been tabbed second in the NSIC Preseason Coaches' Poll announced on Monday.

The Viking women’s team returns 17 of the 19 point scorers from last year’s NSIC Championships squad that tallied 143.66 points to place second. The men’s team returns nine of the 13 point scorers from last year’s championships who tallied 121.5 points while finishing second.

Last year, Schaefer claimed victory in the pentathlon at the NSIC Championships with a score of 3,692 points, good for the sixth-best score in the country.This score qualified her for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. She also earned USTFCCCA All-Central Region honors in the pentathlon.

Woelber returns as the High Point Performer from last year’s NSIC Championships where he totaled 34 points while winning the heptathlon, and placing second in the triple and long jumps. The 2020 NSIC Field Athlete of the Year also placed fourth in the high jump and sixth in the 60m hurdles. In addition, he qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in the heptathlon and high jump.

The NSIC as well tabbed Nicolette Schmidt and Austin Miller as Preseason Track Athletes to Watch.