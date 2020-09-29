Stevens and Spearfish boys stay unbeaten after 1-1 draw

Spearfish (12-0-1) failed to take advantage of its early chances with a corner kick and free kick in the first 10 minutes, and sent a shot over the goal, but found the back of the net in the 13th minute when Brock Bacon scored to go up 1-0.

Stevens (10-0-1) also had two corner kicks and a set piece it couldn’t convert on but level the match when Trey Bradley dribbled the ball around a defender and the opposing goalkeeper and fired it into the goal in the 28th minute.

The Raiders also had a set piece from just outside the box in the 33rd minute that Spartan goalie Gabe Knudson punched out, and their two corners at the end of the first half were both cleared.

Spearfish had several near-goals in the second half, including a shot by Bridger Roberdeau in the 44th minute that flew wide left, and another by Bacon from point-blank range that sailed over the crossbar in the 57th minute.

“We just talked about going and pressuring the ball, and quitting backing up and letting them service the ball,” Hill said. “Once they start servicing the ball, we were going to be in trouble.”

Stevens’ three shots on goal came from deep as they were held from finding looks inside the box.