Stevens and Spearfish boys stay unbeaten after 1-1 draw

After 80 minutes of aggressive, hard-fought and intense soccer, the Rapid City Stevens and Spearfish boys' soccer teams remain undefeated.
The Spartans scored in the game’s opening 15 minutes, but the Raiders responded with an equalizer 15 minutes later, and for the rest of the contest the two squads fought tooth and nail for opportunities to pull ahead, and halted their opponents from doing the same. But neither was able to break through, as the match ended in a 1-1 draw Tuesday night at Sioux Park.
“It feels good. Against the No. 1 team in the state, we played well,” Spearfish head coach Jim Hill said. “We had our chances. We had more chances than (Stevens) did, and we just didn’t make them count. That happens.”
Following an even first half where possession was fairly split, the Spartans earned more opportunities in the second, getting five of their 12 shots to land on target while the Raiders managed only three out of four.
“Before the game, we decided that we were going to focus on a few things; we were going to stay composed, we were going to play our game and were just going to keep running,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “And I felt like we kept our composure for the most part, but you’ve got to give Spearfish some credit, they’ve got a brand of soccer that is different than ours, and we ended up playing their brand of soccer for most of that game.”
Spearfish (12-0-1) failed to take advantage of its early chances with a corner kick and free kick in the first 10 minutes, and sent a shot over the goal, but found the back of the net in the 13th minute when Brock Bacon scored to go up 1-0.
Stevens (10-0-1) also had two corner kicks and a set piece it couldn’t convert on but level the match when Trey Bradley dribbled the ball around a defender and the opposing goalkeeper and fired it into the goal in the 28th minute.
The Raiders also had a set piece from just outside the box in the 33rd minute that Spartan goalie Gabe Knudson punched out, and their two corners at the end of the first half were both cleared.
Spearfish had several near-goals in the second half, including a shot by Bridger Roberdeau in the 44th minute that flew wide left, and another by Bacon from point-blank range that sailed over the crossbar in the 57th minute.
“We just talked about going and pressuring the ball, and quitting backing up and letting them service the ball,” Hill said. “Once they start servicing the ball, we were going to be in trouble.”
Stevens’ three shots on goal came from deep as they were held from finding looks inside the box.
“They like to keep the ball in the air, and so they hit the ball up into the air, they chipped the ball up into the air, they kicked the ball up into the air, and they force it in the middle a lot,” Fierro said. “That’s not our brand of soccer, so we had to make some adjustments and try and do what they do, and we’re just not as good at it.”
The Spartans will finish their regular season slate Thursday at Sturgis Brown (7-5-1), while the Raiders’ have wrapped up their regular season schedule and secured the top seed in Class AA for the playoffs. They’ll host their first-round opponent Oct. 6.
