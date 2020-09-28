Stevens and Spearfish to face off in battle of unbeatens

“It’s going to be a fun game. It’s always fun when two undefeated teams can meet each other,” he said. “It’s really important to just come out and play well at this time of the year. You’re at that point in the season where you want to make sure you’re performing at your best, and hopefully your best can get you a win.”

Spearfish will take the field boasting a 12-0-0 record where five out of their last six matches have come via shutout. The Spartans have earned seven clean sheets overall, are beating opponents by an average of over four goals, and have tallied four or more goals eight times this season. Given the current Class AA standings, they sit at second place, one spot below the Raiders, and might not have the points needed to overtake them if they come out victorious.

They still want to travel home with the win, said Hill, who explained that the key for the contest will be his defense identifying the playmakers on the Stevens attack.

“If he touches the ball a lot, really makes a lot of difference in the game for them,” Hill said of potential players to look out for. “And of course, who can be dangerous for them offensively.”