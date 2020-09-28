Stevens and Spearfish to face off in battle of unbeatens

Jeff Fierro has been preparing for this game for more than two months.
Not that he knew both his Rapid City Stevens boys' soccer team and Spearfish’s squad would enter Tuesday’s contest with zeros in their loss columns, but only that the matchup is annually a competitive one.
Still, as the Raiders wrap up their regular season slate against the Spartans, winning streaks are on the line.
“This is a marathon, not a sprint, so we’ve been doing things since mid-July to prepare for this game,” Fierro said. “We know Spearfish has a good program up there, and they’re well-coached and they’ve got some great players, so it’s always a good game against Spearfish.”
Stevens and Spearfish will kick off at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sioux Park, following the conclusion of the girls' game.
Fierro said his team was in good spirits Monday during practice, where they worked hard and continued their M.O. of taking the season one day at a time. Spartans head coach Jim Hill, however, gave his squad the day off, emphasizing rest and recovery after their Saturday victory over Rapid City Central, before Tuesday’s battle with Stevens and before their regular season finale at Sturgis Brown on Thursday.
Hill said it’s crucial for the Spartans to execute properly in a late-season game, with or without the circumstances set before them.
“It’s going to be a fun game. It’s always fun when two undefeated teams can meet each other,” he said. “It’s really important to just come out and play well at this time of the year. You’re at that point in the season where you want to make sure you’re performing at your best, and hopefully your best can get you a win.”
Spearfish will take the field boasting a 12-0-0 record where five out of their last six matches have come via shutout. The Spartans have earned seven clean sheets overall, are beating opponents by an average of over four goals, and have tallied four or more goals eight times this season. Given the current Class AA standings, they sit at second place, one spot below the Raiders, and might not have the points needed to overtake them if they come out victorious.
They still want to travel home with the win, said Hill, who explained that the key for the contest will be his defense identifying the playmakers on the Stevens attack.
“If he touches the ball a lot, really makes a lot of difference in the game for them,” Hill said of potential players to look out for. “And of course, who can be dangerous for them offensively.”
The Raiders will serve as host Tuesday at Sioux Park with an unblemished 10-0-0 mark. They’ve managed to shut out opponents on eight occasions, including a stretch of five matches, have averaged 4.3 goals per game and have allowed just three goals all year.
A major component missing from Stevens will be its anchor on defense in senior Damon Lushbough, whose red card on Saturday will keep him on the sideline. Replacing him will be senior Ethan Schuelke, and while Fierro said he’s watched film on Spearfish and isn’t planning on altering his game plan, it’ll be important that Schuelke jell with his teammates.
“We feel pretty comfortable with what we do. We’re not making many modifications,” he said. “Our defense is going to do what they do. We’ve really been working the defense a lot, making sure they know what to do, and that they get to know Ethan and he gets to know them, and we need to be organized and keep our defensive shape.”
Fierro explained that it’s hard to say what will ultimately decide the contest, as both teams are strong, but said sticking to a game plan will be critical.
“I think both teams are super capable and fit. I think it’s just going to be the team that can do what they do best, and not get sidetracked and try to do things too much out of the ordinary,” he said. “We plan on playing our game, and sticking to our program and our system, and hope that they don’t deter us from doing that too much.”
Hill said whichever squad makes the biggest blunder will likely end up on the losing end.
“That’s generally how soccer goes,” he said. “Out of the 80 minutes, you can play well for 75 and just have one point in that 75 minutes that you don’t do something very well, and a good team will capitalize on you.”
