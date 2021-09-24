Stevens battles 2nd half struggles to close out win over Sturgis

A goal line quarterback sneak at the end of the first half, a quick-strike touchdown at the end of the third quarter, and suddenly Sturgis' 21-point deficit was cut down to 10 with one frame to play.
But Rapid City Stevens, which had been largely stifled in the second half, took advantage of a questionable punt decision with a Uriah Glynn touchdown run to stretch its lead back out to three possessions with less than eight and a half minutes left.
A Lukas Kanta interception helped salt away the remaining clock as the Raiders closed out a 38-21 victory Friday night in the annual Rushmore Bowl at O'Harra Stadium.
"With our boys, sometimes we just need to stay focused and stay in zone," Stevens head coach Michael Scott said. "Sometimes when we're up in the game or if the game's close, we tend to get a little too lax, and we can't underestimate anyone just because we're up."
Jed Jenson completed 10 of 18 passes for the Raiders (2-3) for 162 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, while Uriah Glynn broke free for 167 yards on 16 carries and earned one score. Easton Ogle caught two passes, both for touchdowns, for 62 yards.
Owen Cass went 15 of 31 for the Scoopers (0-5) for 204 yards and one touchdown pass, while Hunter Harrison hauled in three receptions for 113 yards and and Braden Temple picked up five receptions. Konner Berndt ran for 77 yards on 16 carries and picked up a score.
"It was just nice to finally be in position where we could call things and it be effective," Scott said. "Whether it'd be a run or pass."
Luke Jegeris recovered a fumble on the game's opening drive to hand the ball over the Stevens. Three plays later, Jenson hit Ogle, who hustled most of the way for a 44-yard touchdown.
Sturgis responded with a 13-yard touchdown run by Berndt on its next drive to level the contest 7-7 early.
The Raiders then created space from their opponents in building a 28-7 lead. Jenson pump-faked, pulled it down and ran 29 yards for a touchdown before finding Ogle in the back of the end zone from 18 yards out on back-to-back drives.
Julian Scott then punched one in from 1 yard out on a jet sweep, something Stevens used heavily, for a 21-point advantage with 5:05 left in the first half.
The Scoopers managed to tally points before the break, however, capitalizing off an encroachment penalty on a fourth-and-four punt and a pair of 15-yard personal fouls and finishing off a 14-play, 77-yard with a 2-yard QB sneak by Cass to make it a 28-14 ballgame at intermission.
After Stevens opened the second half with a 30-yard field goal from Parker Messmer, Sturgis tallied a touchdown when it rushed to the line on a no-huddle play and Cass connected with Harrison for 66 yards to make it 31-21 with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
The Scoopers forced a Raiders punt and were then faced with a fourth-and-three situation from their own 43-yard line but elected to punt with less than two minutes gone by in the fourth and down by two possessions. Glynn put the game out of reach with a 26-yard scamper up the sideline six plays later.
"Honestly, when we got up, that's on me as a coach. To try and show a little respect, I kind of said hey, we're up big, I'm not going to go as hard," Scott said. "I think in a situation like that, I need to stay the course. If we score we score, but I can't put us in a situation to even give them a chance."
Stevens hosts Harrisburg next week, while Sturgis hosts Belle Fourche.
Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com