Stevens battles 2nd half struggles to close out win over Sturgis

A goal line quarterback sneak at the end of the first half, a quick-strike touchdown at the end of the third quarter, and suddenly Sturgis' 21-point deficit was cut down to 10 with one frame to play.

But Rapid City Stevens, which had been largely stifled in the second half, took advantage of a questionable punt decision with a Uriah Glynn touchdown run to stretch its lead back out to three possessions with less than eight and a half minutes left.

A Lukas Kanta interception helped salt away the remaining clock as the Raiders closed out a 38-21 victory Friday night in the annual Rushmore Bowl at O'Harra Stadium.

"With our boys, sometimes we just need to stay focused and stay in zone," Stevens head coach Michael Scott said. "Sometimes when we're up in the game or if the game's close, we tend to get a little too lax, and we can't underestimate anyone just because we're up."

Jed Jenson completed 10 of 18 passes for the Raiders (2-3) for 162 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, while Uriah Glynn broke free for 167 yards on 16 carries and earned one score. Easton Ogle caught two passes, both for touchdowns, for 62 yards.