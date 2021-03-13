Stevens battles back from cold start, but falls to Washington in title game

Denied a semblance of an inside game when post player Bailee Sobczak was whistled off with two first-period fouls, the Raiders, intimidated by Schetnan inside presence were a dismal 3-of-22 from the field in the first half.

“Having Bailey out early in the second quarter hurt us and we didn’t execute very well,” Raider coach Michael Brooks said. “Against a good team like that, you have to be able to execute plays and make things easy for yourself and we didn’t do that. And we didn’t really hit a lot of open shots either so it was really tough for us to be successful and find a rhythm on offense. We don’t see that often with a 6-5 kid in the paint, and I thought they had a great game plan to funnel us into her and make us make plays and we struggled with that.”

Alternating between zone, man-to-man with an occasional full-court press mixed in, the Raider defense, actually did a solid job limiting Schetnan and Mwenentanda to six points in the half, though taking on that challenge while protecting the perimeter proved a task a bit too much.

Good defense without some offensive firepower and a 23-7 halftime disadvantage left a steep hill to climb.

The Raiders began that climb, though, led by Sobczak, who tallied five points in the third quarter. Stevens closed to within 27-14 at the end of three.