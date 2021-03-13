Stevens battles back from cold start, but falls to Washington in title game

SIOUX FALLS — Better than expected, less that hoped, summed up Rapid City Stevens Saturday night at the Class AA Girls State basketball championships as the Raiders, who came into the tournament as the 6th seed, fell to No. 1 ranked Sioux Falls Washington 43-26 in the championship game at the Sanford Pentagon.
A nightmarish first period quickly put the Raiders behind the proverbial eight ball as Stevens was shutout for the first 4:45 of the frame, trailing 12-0, before a Grace Ellis layup off a backdoor cut finally broke the early scoring drought. .
On the defensive end, the Raider game plan focused on containing the Warrior’s 6-foot-5 center Sydni Schetnan and 6-foot-2 guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda rotating man and zone defenses worked well.
Unfortunately, Washington role players picked up the scoring slack.
After a Mwenentanda bucket opened the scoring, senior guard Eden Hullinger drained a 3-pointer. And following a Schetnan bucket on the block, added a layup of her own. Junior guard Bianca Meeks followed with a 3-pointer and Stevens was quickly down 12-0.
A Jayda McNabb free throw followed, a conversion in the lane by Washington sophomore Taylor Thompson expanded the Warrior advantage to 14-5 after one period.
“We’ve been really lucky with that all year. We have a lot of kids that can make plays,” Sioux Falls Washington coach Jamie Parish said. "They do things really simple and especially when Syd and Ndjakalenga are going to draw a lot of extra attention, and that gives them opportunities to make plays.”
Denied a semblance of an inside game when post player Bailee Sobczak was whistled off with two first-period fouls, the Raiders, intimidated by Schetnan inside presence were a dismal 3-of-22 from the field in the first half.
“Having Bailey out early in the second quarter hurt us and we didn’t execute very well,” Raider coach Michael Brooks said. “Against a good team like that, you have to be able to execute plays and make things easy for yourself and we didn’t do that. And we didn’t really hit a lot of open shots either so it was really tough for us to be successful and find a rhythm on offense. We don’t see that often with a 6-5 kid in the paint, and I thought they had a great game plan to funnel us into her and make us make plays and we struggled with that.”
Alternating between zone, man-to-man with an occasional full-court press mixed in, the Raider defense, actually did a solid job limiting Schetnan and Mwenentanda to six points in the half, though taking on that challenge while protecting the perimeter proved a task a bit too much.
Good defense without some offensive firepower and a 23-7 halftime disadvantage left a steep hill to climb.
The Raiders began that climb, though, led by Sobczak, who tallied five points in the third quarter. Stevens closed to within 27-14 at the end of three.
“I thought out press gave us some chances and Bailee was able to drive to the lane and make some easy buckets at the rim,” Brooks said. “They battled hard. That’s in their DNA.”
Early in the fourth quarter, the Raiders narrowed the deficit to seven at 27-20, courtesy another Sobczak conversion in the paint, and an end-to-end rush and conversion by McNabb.
Though, a follow-up trey by Warrior guard, Brielle Biteler, was perhaps the final dagger to Raider hopes, Stevens clawed to within nine at 35-26 when Sobczak added her 11th and final point of the night with 3:08 remaining.
That, however, would be the last Raider gasp as the Warriors padded the lead down the stretch at the free-throw line in the waning moments.
“I was so impressed with our intensity to come back and our willingness to press and make plays and that really turned the momentum in the third quarter,” Brooks said. “The kids believed even then that they were going to win. It was fun to coach them and I will miss this group.”
Sobczak led the Raiders in scoring with 11 points while McNabb chipped in with seven from her point guard position, and Grace Ellis added four markers as the Raiders were a dismal 10-of-55 from the field (.182) and 0-for-9 from beyond the arc.
Eden Hullinger led a balanced Warrior attack with 13 points, Brooklyn Harpe added seven, and Mwenentanda, Schetnan and Brielle Biteler had six points apiece. Washington was 12of-33 from the field (36%).
Washington also had a big advantage at the charity stripe, converting 16-of-24 opportunities while Stevens was 6-of-11 at the line.