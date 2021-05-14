Stevens battles injuries for Day 1 split at East-West Invite

Jamison Pfingston refused to give up when the cramping started.
After taking the opening-set tiebreaker 8-6 to build a one-set lead on Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Zach Ridl on Friday, the Rapid City Stevens No. 1 felt the pain in his legs but remained on Court 1 at Sioux Park, trying to manage the cramping with stretches, bananas and an electric muscle massager.
“I obviously didn’t want to quit,” Pfingston said. “My mom told me never to quit, so I just wanted to stay out there as long as I could, try to fight it out.”
On serve through the first eight games of the second set, the Raiders senior finally broke for a 5-3 advantage and the chance to win the match on his racket. He was unable to convert a match point and was broken himself, however, then failed to close it out at deuce of the next game to level things at 5-5. But after holding serve in the next game and earning a third match point in the following game, he came through, hitting a deep backhand slice that was unreturned.
Pfingston raised a fist into the air to celebrate his 7-6(6), 7-5 victory.
“He’s missed a lot of matches this year for different reasons, all injury reasons,” Stevens head coach Jason Olson said. “And he had grit to be able to get through the match, because I told him, you’re not coming off the court, you can’t afford to. He knew how bad he needed that match.”
The win helped Pfingston get more matches under his belt as he pursues the top flight in next week’s state tournament, but Stevens fell one match short of a team win as O’Gorman grabbed a 5-4 victory on Day 1 of the East-West Invitational.
The Raiders held a 2-1 advantage early with a pair of doubles victories, as Pfingston and Michael Tang beat Ridl and Alex Lupu 6-3, 6-4 in the first flight and Thomas Postma and Christian Mueller eked out a 6-2, 3-6, 10-6 victory over Liam Sarmiento and Cooper Johnson in the third flight, but the Knights took four of six singles matches, claiming the second flight when Tang was forced to default due to cramping. The senior, after going down a set, was ahead 4-3 when he retired.
“Michael has to work so hard, and he’s been dealing with this on and off this year. There have just been so many things he’s dealt with, and he’s the last person to ever make any excuses,” Olson said. “We knew that we needed that match, but we needed other matches too. I just told Michael, it’s not all on you. We’ve got to hopefully figure out a way to get this cramping issue figured out before next week.”
Postma needed a match tiebreaker to top Sarmiento in the fifth singles flight, 6-1, 3-6, 10-5, while Sam Mortimer overcame a 6-1 first-set deficit against Kade Moffitt to send the second set into a tiebreaker, where he saw multiple set points but couldn’t convert, falling 13-11.
MATCH NO. 2
With Pfingston and Tang done for the day, Stevens went to its bench for replacements in its match against Sioux Falls Roosevelt, and got successful relief efforts in its 8-1 victory.
Sophomore Nolan Rehorst teamed up with fellow sophomore Tristan Eizinger and grinded out a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 win over Carter Cameron and Anthony Erickson, while senior Christian Mueller partnered with Postma to top Brock Kruger and Mason McKee 6-2, 6-3.
Rehorst then filled the first singles spot and picked up a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Cameron, and Mueller defeated Erickson 6-2, 6-4 at second singles.
“They’ve done a lot this year because of all the injuries and different things we’ve had,” Olson said of his backups. “(Rehorst and Eizinger) have played a lot of varsity matches, and I count those two as being an important part of our team next year, so this has been a great experience for them to grow and learn.”
Mortimer recovered from his loss in the first match and cruised past Charlie Grismer 6-0, 6-0 at third singles, while Postma and Conor Cruse earned straight-set victories in their individual matches at fifth and six singles, respectively, winning 6-0, 6-3 and 6-2, 6-2.
Mortimer and Hood also grabbed a 6-1, 6-2 win over Grismer and Grismer and Garret Everson at second doubles.
The East-West Invitational continues Saturday as Stevens faces Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Washington.
