Stevens battles injuries for Day 1 split at East-West Invite

Jamison Pfingston refused to give up when the cramping started.

After taking the opening-set tiebreaker 8-6 to build a one-set lead on Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Zach Ridl on Friday, the Rapid City Stevens No. 1 felt the pain in his legs but remained on Court 1 at Sioux Park, trying to manage the cramping with stretches, bananas and an electric muscle massager.

“I obviously didn’t want to quit,” Pfingston said. “My mom told me never to quit, so I just wanted to stay out there as long as I could, try to fight it out.”

On serve through the first eight games of the second set, the Raiders senior finally broke for a 5-3 advantage and the chance to win the match on his racket. He was unable to convert a match point and was broken himself, however, then failed to close it out at deuce of the next game to level things at 5-5. But after holding serve in the next game and earning a third match point in the following game, he came through, hitting a deep backhand slice that was unreturned.

Pfingston raised a fist into the air to celebrate his 7-6(6), 7-5 victory.