 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Stevens, Belle Fourche bumped from state volleyball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
111722-VBH-StateVolleyballAM122.jpg

Rapid City Stevens’ Macey Wathen (22) goes up for a block during the first set of the Raiders’ first-round match against Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday afternoon during the Class AA volleyball state tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

 Rodney Haas, 605 Sports

Rapid City Stevens was eliminated from the Class AA volleyball state tournament in the first round with a straight-set loss to Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. 

The No. 8 Raiders fell 25-11, 25-20, 25-20 to the No. 1 Warriors.

Isabell Higgins led Stevens (23-13) with seven kills, while Carsyn Mettler added five kills along with 10 assists. Sydney Wathen tallied 14 digs and sister Macey Wathen collected 11 digs.

Joslyn Richardson paced Washington (26-4) with 20 kills, while Cate Legel added nine. Macie Malchow picked up 30 assists, Taryn Kirsch earbed 14 digs and a pair of aces and Anessa Hosman chipped in 10 digs.

The Raiders will face No. 5 Pierre T.F. Riggs (16-6) in the consolation semifinals at 10:30 a.m. MT Friday.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

ELKTON-LAKE BENTON 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The No. 6 Broncs were bumped from the Class A state tournament with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 loss to the No. 3 Lady Elks in the first round Thursday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Mataya Ward led Belle Fourche (32-7) with 11 kills, two aces and 18 digs. Adryana Hovland tallied nine kills, Lily McCarty collected 32 assists and Chloe Crago picked up 18 digs.

Andrea Renkly paced Elkton-Lake Benton (31-3) with 11 kills, and Aubree Bales added seven. Tevan Erickson racked up 29 assists, 11 digs and three aces, while Kayla Goertz poured in two aces, Kylie Ramlo tallied three blocks and Kinsley Krog chipped in 10 digs.

The Broncs will face No. 7 Platte-Geddes (27-8) in the consolation semifinals at 12:15 p.m. MT Friday.

BURKE 3, CASTLEWOOD 2: The No. 2 Lady Cougars outlasted the No. 7 Warriors for a 13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13 victory Thursday to advance to the Class B state tournament semifinals at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Kailee Frank scored a match-high 21 kills for Burke (32-4), while Adisyn Indahl tallied 17 kills and added 17 digs. Elly Witt collected 20 kills and Ava Sargant added 16, while Elle Johnson racked up 32 digs.

The Lady Cougars will face No. 3 Chester Area (27-5) at 5:45 p.m. MT Friday for a spot in Saturday's state championship match.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

So the proponents of legalized recreational marijuana are using the argument that just because other states have legalized it, therefore we sh…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

The legalization of marijuana is a certainty, it's just a matter of time. Some of the commenters here could use it - relax already.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News