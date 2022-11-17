Stevens, Belle Fourche bumped from state volleyball tournament

Rapid City Stevens was eliminated from the Class AA volleyball state tournament in the first round with a straight-set loss to Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

The No. 8 Raiders fell 25-11, 25-20, 25-20 to the No. 1 Warriors.

Isabell Higgins led Stevens (23-13) with seven kills, while Carsyn Mettler added five kills along with 10 assists. Sydney Wathen tallied 14 digs and sister Macey Wathen collected 11 digs.

Joslyn Richardson paced Washington (26-4) with 20 kills, while Cate Legel added nine. Macie Malchow picked up 30 assists, Taryn Kirsch earbed 14 digs and a pair of aces and Anessa Hosman chipped in 10 digs.

The Raiders will face No. 5 Pierre T.F. Riggs (16-6) in the consolation semifinals at 10:30 a.m. MT Friday.

ELKTON-LAKE BENTON 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The No. 6 Broncs were bumped from the Class A state tournament with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 loss to the No. 3 Lady Elks in the first round Thursday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Mataya Ward led Belle Fourche (32-7) with 11 kills, two aces and 18 digs. Adryana Hovland tallied nine kills, Lily McCarty collected 32 assists and Chloe Crago picked up 18 digs.

Andrea Renkly paced Elkton-Lake Benton (31-3) with 11 kills, and Aubree Bales added seven. Tevan Erickson racked up 29 assists, 11 digs and three aces, while Kayla Goertz poured in two aces, Kylie Ramlo tallied three blocks and Kinsley Krog chipped in 10 digs.

The Broncs will face No. 7 Platte-Geddes (27-8) in the consolation semifinals at 12:15 p.m. MT Friday.

BURKE 3, CASTLEWOOD 2: The No. 2 Lady Cougars outlasted the No. 7 Warriors for a 13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13 victory Thursday to advance to the Class B state tournament semifinals at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Kailee Frank scored a match-high 21 kills for Burke (32-4), while Adisyn Indahl tallied 17 kills and added 17 digs. Elly Witt collected 20 kills and Ava Sargant added 16, while Elle Johnson racked up 32 digs.

The Lady Cougars will face No. 3 Chester Area (27-5) at 5:45 p.m. MT Friday for a spot in Saturday's state championship match.