Stevens blanked by Aberdeen Central 35-0

The Rapid City Stevens football team hung tough with Aberdeen Central through the first half Friday night, staying within two scores of the Golden Eagles and dipping into opposing territory on a couple of offensive drives.
But the Raiders failed to punch in any of their drives, and Aberdeen Central pulled away in the second half for a 35-0 road victory at O’Harra Stadium to keep Stevens winless on the season.
“Offensively, when we struggle to put it in the end zone, we put our defense in a really bad situation sometimes,” Raiders head coach Michael Scott said. “So I just think, from a holistic viewpoint, we’ve got to execute, and that’s special teams, that’s offense and that’s defense.”
Uriah Glynn finished with 90 yards on 15 carries for Stevens (0-7), while freshman quarterback Tate Crosswait completed 7 of 18 passes for 52 yards with three interceptions and a fumble and Alex Trohkimoinen hauled in three receptions for 19 yards. The Raiders ended with 123 yards on offense while giving up 269 yards to Aberdeen Central (2-3) in their fourth shutout loss this year.
“Offensively, again, it’s one of those ones where we’ve just got to execute a little bit better. Went with the younger quarterback tonight and there were a lot of bright spots. He moved the ball,” Scott said. “I think this is the first, maybe the second time all season where all my receivers had multiple touches, which is really good.”
After Stevens punted on the game’s opening drive, Aberdeen Central strung together a 10-play 56-yard drive that included all run plays and was capped off with a 13-yard touchdown on the ground by Carter Hogg. On the ensuing kickoff, Glynn returned the ball 49 yards to midfield, and an unsportsmanlike penalty called on the Golden Eagles put the ball at the 35-yard line, but the Raiders failed to get beyond the 26 thanks to a holding penalty on second down.
In the second quarter, Crosswait’s first interception on a third-and-21 play, due to two false start penalties on the drive, led to a 2-yard rushing score by Hogg to give Aberdeen Central a 13-0 advantage with 4:08 to play in the first half.
Stevens answered by moving the ball from its own 32 to the opposing 30 with the help of a 15-yard spurt by Glynn and two completed passes by Crosswait, but a stalled fourth-and-3 run ended the effort in the final minute of the second frame.
“When I say we need to execute better, we’d have some really big runs that’d be negated or called back because of senseless penalties,” Scott said. “We’ve got to execute better, and what I mean by that is, minimize the mental mistakes out there. Those are drive killers.”
Crosswait’s second pick came in enemy territory with eight minutes left in the third and was returned to the Raider 20. Golden Eagles quarterback Sam Rohlfs then took off running 11 plays later and crossed the goal line from 31 yards out to put his squad up by 20.
After Aberdeen Central recovered a muffed kickoff return by Stevens, Rohlfs tallied his second touchdown on a 2-yard QB sneak in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Following Crosswait’s third interception, Rohlf’s pass on third-and-14 from the 19 was tipped by a Raiders defender and caught by Jacob Merxbauer in the end zone to make it 35-0 with 8:16 to play and trigger a running clock.
Stevens converted 1 of 13 third-downs attempts, its one conversion coming on its first drive, and went 1-for-4 on fourth down. The Raiders were also penalized eight times.
“They’re going to figure it out. This game isn’t indicative of who we are as a team,” Scott said. “We are getting better, we just caught a couple bad breaks tonight.”
Stevens travels to Sioux Falls Lincoln (3-3) next week.
