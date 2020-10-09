Stevens blanked by Aberdeen Central 35-0

After Stevens punted on the game’s opening drive, Aberdeen Central strung together a 10-play 56-yard drive that included all run plays and was capped off with a 13-yard touchdown on the ground by Carter Hogg. On the ensuing kickoff, Glynn returned the ball 49 yards to midfield, and an unsportsmanlike penalty called on the Golden Eagles put the ball at the 35-yard line, but the Raiders failed to get beyond the 26 thanks to a holding penalty on second down.

In the second quarter, Crosswait’s first interception on a third-and-21 play, due to two false start penalties on the drive, led to a 2-yard rushing score by Hogg to give Aberdeen Central a 13-0 advantage with 4:08 to play in the first half.

Stevens answered by moving the ball from its own 32 to the opposing 30 with the help of a 15-yard spurt by Glynn and two completed passes by Crosswait, but a stalled fourth-and-3 run ended the effort in the final minute of the second frame.

“When I say we need to execute better, we’d have some really big runs that’d be negated or called back because of senseless penalties,” Scott said. “We’ve got to execute better, and what I mean by that is, minimize the mental mistakes out there. Those are drive killers.”