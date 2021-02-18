Stevens boys come into hostile territory and upset Central 69-60

Central was able to get its new-found deficit back to five but was met with a red hot Stevens offense over the next several minutes. With less than a minute remaining in regulation, Lemer notched a pair of free throws to put his team up by double digits.

Meisman refused to let time expire from there, however, drilling back-to-back 3-pointers, the second coming off a Micah Swallow block on a wide open dunk attempt by Easton, to get the Cobblers back within six with 19.3 seconds to play. But Central was forced to foul and Stevens made it count, as Lemer finished off the win by going 3-for-4 at the line.

“For us to compete and beat good teams, we’ve got to have everybody, no matter if it’s two, four, six minutes. The contributions we got, we don’t win that game unless we get those,” Stoebner said. “Obviously, this is as good offensively as we’ve played all year, and when you make shots, you make 50%, you’re going to put yourself in a good position.”

Micah Swallow, after scoring 24 points in the first half, was held to just six in the second while Lemer put up 16.