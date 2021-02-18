Stevens boys come into hostile territory and upset Central 69-60

Down by as much as 13 points, the Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team battled back and stood tied with Rapid City Central early in the fourth quarter Thursday night.
While the the final frame was set to be a barn burner between the rival schools, the fourth period belonged to the Raiders, who outscored the Cobblers 23-12 in the last eight minutes, kept their opponents off the boards and made clutch shots down the stretch to score an upset victory on the road, 69-60.
“I’ve told the kids the last two weeks, give me everything you have. And they have,” Stevens head coach Chris Stoebner said. “We’re down 13, we could’ve caved, but we didn’t. As a coach that’s what you want to see. We kept battling. (Central) took the lead in the second by eight or 10, we came right back. Just to see that, I’m excited to go to practice tomorrow.”
Kaden Lemer led the Raiders with 26 points on 9 of 16 shooting and recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds. Jaden Haefs ended with 14 points on 5 of 10 shooting, while Terrance Easton came off the bench and added 11 points. Stevens (7-9) shot 50% from the floor and went 9 of 17 on 3-pointers.
Micah Swallow paced the Cobblers with a game-high 30 points on 12 of 23 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds, while Kohl Meisman chipped in 13 points and picked up four steals. Central (10-6) shot 41% from the floor and went 8 of 25 from deep.
“I think we came into this game without a little more of a chip on our shoulder. We had something to prove coming into this game and we showed it in this game,” Lemer said. “Our whole team, our starting five, our bench players, we know our role on the team and when it comes down to it, that’s what makes us, us.”
Micah Swallow opened the contest with seven of his squad’s first nine points, including a 3-pointer and an alley-oop dunk from brother Julian Swallow, and tallied 15 in the first quarter as the Cobblers grabbed a 20-9 advantage after one and looked to run away with a victory.
The Raiders didn’t wither away, however, as Haefs made it a single-digit contest with a 3-point play before Jordan Eberlain and Lemer drilled back-to-back 3 from the top of the key to make it a four-point game. After Ryker Henne hit a 3 and Haefs answered with one of his own, Easton scored on a turnaround jumper and followed with a shot from beyond the arc as Stevens cut its deficit to just one, 29-28, with 1:44 to play in the first half.
Ben Goldy’s bucket with a minute left leveled the contest at 30-30, but Central retained its lead heading into the break when Micah Swallow hit a reverse layup and converted two free-throw attempts to give the Cobblers a 34-30 advantage at halftime.
“I thought (Central) was going to hit 100 the way the first quarter went, but we started finally getting stops, made them take some tough shots, and that’s the key,” Stoebner said. “You hold teams to one shot, you go down and offensively we were pretty good tonight, so that was the key.”
Central stretched its lead back out to seven early in the third quarter thanks to a tip-in and an alley-oop layup by Micah Swallow. The Cobblers never saw its lead grow larger after that as Stevens hung tough and tied the game again with an offensive rebound and basket from Goldy, and a corner 3 by Easton to make it 43-43 with 2:37 left in the period.
Lemer’s layup on the ensuing possession gave the Raiders their first lead of the night before Meisman drained a 3 and slammed home a dunk to put the Cobblers ahead 48-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Something we’ve worked on here all year long, is when you get to the basket, because we’re not physically where we need to be, you’ve got to mentally act like you’re stronger than you are, then play strong,” Stoebner said. “Kaden can do that because he’s so good at penetrating.”
Lemer hit a layup and a floater, and a trio of other Stevens players scored as the Raiders started the final frame on an 11-0 run to pull ahead 59-48. During the run, Charles Christensen hauled in an offensive rebound and converted on a baseline jumper for a clutch shot late in the game.
“Charles Christensen didn’t do much offensively but he might’ve hit the biggest shot, that baseline jumper to put us up by seven,” Stoebner said.
Central was able to get its new-found deficit back to five but was met with a red hot Stevens offense over the next several minutes. With less than a minute remaining in regulation, Lemer notched a pair of free throws to put his team up by double digits.
Meisman refused to let time expire from there, however, drilling back-to-back 3-pointers, the second coming off a Micah Swallow block on a wide open dunk attempt by Easton, to get the Cobblers back within six with 19.3 seconds to play. But Central was forced to foul and Stevens made it count, as Lemer finished off the win by going 3-for-4 at the line.
“For us to compete and beat good teams, we’ve got to have everybody, no matter if it’s two, four, six minutes. The contributions we got, we don’t win that game unless we get those,” Stoebner said. “Obviously, this is as good offensively as we’ve played all year, and when you make shots, you make 50%, you’re going to put yourself in a good position.”
Micah Swallow, after scoring 24 points in the first half, was held to just six in the second while Lemer put up 16.
“We weren’t quite there mentally in the first half on him, as far as what we needed to do,” Stoebner said of Micah Swallow. “He’s just a heck of a player. He goes and gets misses and putbacks, so I think we contested more in the second half, we kept him off the glass a little better in the second half, but he’s a great player. He really is. The game is never over when they’ve got those types of guys.”
Stevens plays again Saturday on the road against Douglas, while Central hosts Lakota Tech on Saturday.
“Stevens-Central, it’s been here for years,” Lemer said. “We lost the first one, and we knew we were a better team, and we wanted to show it in this game.”