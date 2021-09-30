Stevens boys earn 1st win over Spearfish since 2017; Spartan girls edge Raiders

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish boys' soccer team made its push down the stretch Thursday night, searching for its first goal of the game and the one that would even the contest with No. 4 Rapid City Stevens.
But goalkeeper Garret Rus and his fellow Raiders, clinging to a lead, made several key stops in the closing minutes and hung on to beat the Spartans 1-0 in their regular season finale at Black Hills Power Sports Complex for their first win against their Class AA foe since 2017.
“They play a particular brand of soccer, and so we did make some adjustments for that,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said of Spearfish. “I feel like the guys bought into it and played with high intensity and matched some of their intensity, and came out with the win.”
Rus finished with nine saves to pick up the clean sheet, while the Raiders (10-2-0) ended with six of eight shots on goal in grabbing their sixth straight victory. They were also called for 18 fouls and were handed down four yellow cards.
“Garret’s a great goalie. He’s saved us a number of times. He makes amazing plays back there,” Fierro said. “He’s one of 11 guys on the field and everybody does their job really well out there, and we just like that he does his job well.”
The Spartans (9-3-1) put nine of 12 shots on target and were whistled for five fouls, including a pair of yellows, in picking up their first shutout loss of the season to snap a six-game winning streak.
“The tough part is we had probably double the opportunities to score as they did and just didn’t finish,” Spearfish head coach Jim Hill said. “That’s composure. That’s personal composure around the goal. That comes from within the player; staying composed instead of hitting it hard, just placing it in the corners.”
After a scoreless first half, Ryan Gaughan broke the deadlock in the 45th minute when he buried a close-range goal off a pass from Zack Williams.
“We didn’t anticipate well,” Hill said. “We play a lot of one-touch during practices, and suddenly we got out there and they were just shocked that someone else would do that to us.”
All six yellow cards were dished out after the goal, with the last three for Stevens coming in a three-minute span.
Spearfish put a litany of shots on frame in the final minutes, but Rus managed to quell all of them and secure the fifth blanking for his squad this season, second in a row and third in their last four games.
“We actually didn’t change our game plan. We’re not huge fans of changing what we do and concentrating on defense, parking a bus in front of the goalie,” Fierro said. “We just do what we do, play the game with an attack style of soccer and make them worry about their defense.
They did a very good job at the end, even though we were trying to stay on the attack. They were hungry and they came at us, they were super physical and we were able to fend them off.”
The Raiders, who moved down to No. 4 in the Class AA standings after the weekend, have bumped back up to No. 2 following the victory, securing home-field advantage until the state championship game. The Spartans sit at No. 6 and will host at least a first-round match.
The playoffs begin Tuesday.
Spartan girls overcome deficit to beat No. 3 Raiders
Stevens’ lead Thursday night lasted less than five minutes, as Spearfish leveled the game at the midway point of the first half.
The Spartans then took the lead only six minutes later, and clung to their advantage for the remaining 56 minutes to pull off a 2-1 upset over the No. 3 Raiders at Black Hills Power Sports Complex.
Leah Arnold got Stevens (9-2-1) on the board in the 15th minute when she won a fight for the ball and fired a shot to the bottom--right of the net.
Dillan Richards answered for Spearfish (10-3-0) in the 20th minute when she lifted a shot over the opposing goalie’s head off a pass into the box to even the contest at 1-1. Teammate Brooke Peotter then tallied the go-ahead goal from close range in the 26th minute.
The Raiders picked up several chances to equalize, including a shot from deep that clipped the top-right of the crossbar in the 58th minute, but none found their way in. They’ve lost two of their last three matches to finish the regular season, while the Spartans head into the postseason on a seven-game winning streak.
Stevens and Spearfish, sitting at No. 4 and No. 5 in the Class AA standings, will both host first-round playoff games, which get underway Tuesday.
