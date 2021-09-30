Stevens boys earn 1st win over Spearfish since 2017; Spartan girls edge Raiders

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish boys' soccer team made its push down the stretch Thursday night, searching for its first goal of the game and the one that would even the contest with No. 4 Rapid City Stevens.

But goalkeeper Garret Rus and his fellow Raiders, clinging to a lead, made several key stops in the closing minutes and hung on to beat the Spartans 1-0 in their regular season finale at Black Hills Power Sports Complex for their first win against their Class AA foe since 2017.

“They play a particular brand of soccer, and so we did make some adjustments for that,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said of Spearfish. “I feel like the guys bought into it and played with high intensity and matched some of their intensity, and came out with the win.”

Rus finished with nine saves to pick up the clean sheet, while the Raiders (10-2-0) ended with six of eight shots on goal in grabbing their sixth straight victory. They were also called for 18 fouls and were handed down four yellow cards.

“Garret’s a great goalie. He’s saved us a number of times. He makes amazing plays back there,” Fierro said. “He’s one of 11 guys on the field and everybody does their job really well out there, and we just like that he does his job well.”